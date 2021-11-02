checkAd

Camino Management Visits Local Community at Maria Cecilia Copper Porphyry Project Ahead of New Drilling Campaign

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Camino Corp. (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF)(WKN:A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is preparing to drill its second copper project in Peru at the Maria Cecilia copper …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Camino Corp. (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF)(WKN:A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is preparing to drill its second copper project in Peru at the Maria Cecilia copper porphyry district ("Maria Cecilia" or "the Project"). Camino closed the purchase of Maria Cecilia from Denham Capital in July 2021 (see news release dated July 14, 2021). Camino's CEO, Jay Chmelauskas, recently visited a village adjacent to the Project and participated in a community assembly to introduce the Company. Mr. Chmelauskas was accompanied by Camino's community relations team that included two Quechua speakers and the Director of Camino's Peruvian operations. The Company presented the proposed work program that includes building roads for exploration access, soil and rock sampling and trenching, and diamond drilling. Management at Camino was pleased to participate in this meeting as part of Camino's commitment to social responsibility at Maria Cecilia.

An environmental instrument is in the final stages of review with the General Directorate of Mining Environmental Affairs (DGAAM) of the Ministry of Energy and Mines to permit a maiden drilling program at the Maria Cecilia copper porphyry, and is expected in December 2021, followed by the start of operations at the beginning of 2022.

Photo 1. Jay Chmelauskas, Camino CEO at Maria Cecilia. Hand sanitizer and personal protective equipment were left with the community.

"It was a pleasure to meet with the community that lives near Maria Cecilia and to commence exploration activities at the Project," said Jay Chmelauskas, CEO of Camino. "The community has supported previous exploration programs in the area, including drilling activities that have identified over 120 million tonnes of copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum inferred resources at Maria Cecilia (see further details below and link to Technical Report). This is the first time that the central Maria Cecilia porphyry will be drilled within this district. Similar to the drilling that is underway at our Los Chapitos IOCG copper project, we are exploring for major extensions to known copper mineralization at Maria Cecilia in order to expand existing copper resources with a potential new discovery in the central porphyry."

