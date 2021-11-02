checkAd

808 Announces New Distributor for North and South Carolina

Autor: Accesswire
02.11.2021   

BRADENTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / 808 Renewable Energy Corporation (OTC PINK:RNWR) ("808" or the "Company"), today announces that the Company has recruited and secured new distributor for the territories of North Carolina and South Carolina.

BRADENTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / 808 Renewable Energy Corporation (OTC PINK:RNWR) ("808" or the "Company"), today announces that the Company has recruited and secured new distributor for the territories of North Carolina and South Carolina.

Foto: Accesswire
Foto: Accesswire

According to Mr. David Chen, President and CEO of the Company, "We are very excited about this new distributor to represent the company to develop the market of North Carolina and South Carolina, as these two states have great potential to become very successful with our product lines."

Remy Breton, Vice President SilverLight Electric Vehicle commented," North Carolina and South Carolina are major tourism states just like Florida, so there is a huge market for daily rental operation. According to the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism, South Carolina tourism is now a record $ 23.8 billion industry, supporting one in every 10 jobs and generating $ 1.8 billion in state and local taxes. On the other hand, North Carolina also has a very strong tourism industry as well, it has nearly 40 million tourists visiting each year, its tourism industry hit a record high of $ 25.3 billion in 2018, according to Governor Roy Cooper. "

Peter Chen, CFO of the Company further commented, " As we are continuing to roll out new models, such as e-Scooter, e-Bikes, off-road neighborhood vehicles, electric go-cart, amusement park e-Ride and others, along with making improvements on our existing product lines, we are confident to gain a significant market share in the global electric recreational vehicles arena. In addition, we have already registered to attend the upcoming IAAPA Expo ( International Association of Amusement Parks & Attractions / Booth 3782 ) as an exhibitor to be held in Orlando ( Nov. 16 - 19 ) this month, we believe it will be a great opportunity to introduce our company and our products to the global market."

Foto: Accesswire

Here is a Video of our most recent development on YouTube:

Foto: Accesswire

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8b0wJAbzl0

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements using the words "hope," "anticipate," "may" and statements regarding the potential growth of the Company, and future plans and objectives of the Company and SilverLight, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

SilverLight International Group

SilverLight Aviation, LLC is an American aircraft manufacturer based in Zephyrhills, Florida, specializing in the design and manufacture of gyroplane or autogyro aircraft in the form of kits or ready to fly aircraft. SilverLight Electric Vehicles Inc. is the electric reverse-trike vehicle division which is based in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

Investor Contact:

David Chen, President - (631) 397-1111 or davechen.global@gmail.com
AV Division: www.silverlightaviation.com
EV Division: www.SilverlightEV.com

SOURCE: 808 Renewable Energy Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670619/808-Announces-New-Distributor-for-No ...

