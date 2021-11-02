checkAd

CMC's Geochemical Survey Results Validate and Expand Airborne Geophysical Targets at Silver Hart, Yukon

VANCOUVER. BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5N)(OTC PINK:CMCZF); (the "Company") announces that an additional round of spectacular soil geochemical results continue to validate and expand airborne geophysical targets at its flagship Silver Hart project in Yukon.

During the 2021 exploration season, CMC significantly extended previous soil geochemical surveys at Silver Hart as a part of validating targets identified by its property wide airborne SkyTEM geophysical survey completed earlier this year. We initially announced the initial round of soil geochemistry results (see Press releases of August 25 and August 31, 2021) and have just received a third round of results that continue to expand and validate the airborne geophysical targets identified earlier this year.

The current results are from 274 soils taken from grids on the T1, T4, north of T5, T6, T7 and T8 targets. For the first time the results have been plotted on magnetic data. This was done as the magnetic data distinguishes the intrusive Cassiar Batholith rocks from the overlying metasedimentary and carbonate sequences and it has been postulated that the contact of these strata is a key loci for mineralization within the Rancheria Silver District. The higher magnetic rocks (in yellow, pink and red) are indicative of granodiorites and granites of the Cassiar Batholith. The blue rocks are indicative of the overlying schists, carbonates and skarns and the green is at or near the actual contact between the strata.

The results indicate that:

  • All areas of exploration interest are at or proximal to the batholith-sediment contact;
  • There are significant areas of exploration interest outside of those currently investigated along the contact areas that merit further examination;
  • The areas of exploration interest demonstrate north-easterly trends suggesting the presence of north-easterly structures possibly similar to the north-easterly trending mineralized veins in the Main Zone;
  • The areas of exploration interest in zones T1 and T4 continues to expand significantly;
  • T6 was sampled at 100-meter spaced lines but is showing significant promise as an emerging large target area; and
  • T7 and 8, and north-northeast of T5 are valid targets that need further work to be fully validated.
Foto: Accesswire

Mr. John Bossio, Chairman notes, "These results clearly demonstrate the significant exploration upside at Silver Hart particularly in the prominent targets at T1 and T4 and the subsurface targets such as the "hockey stick" southeast of T5. We are planning an extensive trenching program in these areas prior to drilling and in the interim our plan is to initiate further infill drilling in the Main Zone in untested possible extensions of the existing veins. From the quality of geochemical and geophysical results in these new target areas, we now know that we have a huge amount of exploration work to do at Silver Hart to fully understand and identify the potential of the area. There is clearly significant potential for the discovery of additional high-grade polymetallic veins, and possible carbonate replacement/skarn deposits."

