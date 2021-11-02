Pressure BioSciences to Participate in the Benzinga ALL ACCESS Investor Event

Company Invites Individual and Institutional Investors, as well as Analysts and Advisors, to Attend Its Live, Virtual Guest Appearance on Thursday, November 4, 2021SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. …

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" and the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and services to the worldwide life sciences, agriculture, food & beverage, and other key industries, today announced the Company's participation in Benzinga's November 4th ALL ACCESS Investor Event. This real-time, virtual event will feature up to 12 companies in a unique, first-of-a kind format that effectively comingles part interview, part investor presentation. PBI's President and CEO, Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, has been invited to participate on the show: