Pressure BioSciences to Participate in the Benzinga ALL ACCESS Investor Event
Company Invites Individual and Institutional Investors, as well as Analysts and Advisors, to Attend Its Live, Virtual Guest Appearance on Thursday, November 4, 2021
SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" and the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and services to the worldwide life sciences, agriculture, food & beverage, and other key industries, today announced the Company's participation in Benzinga's November 4th ALL ACCESS Investor Event. This real-time, virtual event will feature up to 12 companies in a unique, first-of-a kind format that effectively comingles part interview, part investor presentation. PBI's President and CEO, Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, has been invited to participate on the show:
DATE: Thursday, November 4, 2021
TIME: 11:20 am ET
PRESENTATION: Live, Virtual
LINK TO VIEW: Click Here
Recent Company Highlights
- Reported resurgent growth with our strongest financial half in three years.
- Offered guidance that we expect even stronger financial results for Q3/Q4 2021.
- Expect to acquire assets of global eco-friendly agrochem supplier with major Q3/Q4 2021 revenue impact.
- Our patented UST™ platform processed Neem Oil into a highly potent, stable, and safe insecticide.
- Announced the formation of a food industry Consortium with our partner Ohio State University.
- Reported plans to set-up Toll Manufacturing Partnerships on the east and west coasts of the U.S.
- Awarded four additional patents for our novel, proprietary UST platform.
- Reported that UST-processed CBD oil nanoemulsions exceeded an unprecedented 12 months of stability.
- Reported the UST Platform successfully processed Astaxanthin - the world's most powerful antioxidant.
About the ALL ACCESS Event
Benzinga ALL ACCESS is a first-of-its-kind show: part interview, part investor presentation. On ALL ACCESS, Benzinga partners with companies to bring you in-depth one-on-one conversations with executives across a wide range of industries and asset classes. From emerging biotech companies to alternative real estate investment platforms, and to everything in between, guests on ALL ACCESS have one thing in common: they want to tell their story to investors.
