checkAd

Pressure BioSciences to Participate in the Benzinga ALL ACCESS Investor Event

Autor: Accesswire
02.11.2021, 14:37  |  32   |   |   

Company Invites Individual and Institutional Investors, as well as Analysts and Advisors, to Attend Its Live, Virtual Guest Appearance on Thursday, November 4, 2021SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. …

Company Invites Individual and Institutional Investors, as well as Analysts and Advisors, to Attend Its Live, Virtual Guest Appearance on Thursday, November 4, 2021

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" and the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and services to the worldwide life sciences, agriculture, food & beverage, and other key industries, today announced the Company's participation in Benzinga's November 4th ALL ACCESS Investor Event. This real-time, virtual event will feature up to 12 companies in a unique, first-of-a kind format that effectively comingles part interview, part investor presentation. PBI's President and CEO, Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, has been invited to participate on the show:

DATE: Thursday, November 4, 2021

TIME: 11:20 am ET

PRESENTATION: Live, Virtual

LINK TO VIEW: Click Here

Recent Company Highlights

  • Reported resurgent growth with our strongest financial half in three years.
  • Offered guidance that we expect even stronger financial results for Q3/Q4 2021.
  • Expect to acquire assets of global eco-friendly agrochem supplier with major Q3/Q4 2021 revenue impact.
  • Our patented UST™ platform processed Neem Oil into a highly potent, stable, and safe insecticide.
  • Announced the formation of a food industry Consortium with our partner Ohio State University.
  • Reported plans to set-up Toll Manufacturing Partnerships on the east and west coasts of the U.S.
  • Awarded four additional patents for our novel, proprietary UST platform.
  • Reported that UST-processed CBD oil nanoemulsions exceeded an unprecedented 12 months of stability.
  • Reported the UST Platform successfully processed Astaxanthin - the world's most powerful antioxidant.

About the ALL ACCESS Event

Benzinga ALL ACCESS is a first-of-its-kind show: part interview, part investor presentation. On ALL ACCESS, Benzinga partners with companies to bring you in-depth one-on-one conversations with executives across a wide range of industries and asset classes. From emerging biotech companies to alternative real estate investment platforms, and to everything in between, guests on ALL ACCESS have one thing in common: they want to tell their story to investors.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pressure BioSciences to Participate in the Benzinga ALL ACCESS Investor Event Company Invites Individual and Institutional Investors, as well as Analysts and Advisors, to Attend Its Live, Virtual Guest Appearance on Thursday, November 4, 2021SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gold Mountain Receives Its Mining Permit from The Ministry of Mines
Power Nickel to Commence 4000 metre Drilling Program on Its Major Nickel Development Target "Nisk"
Greenbank Capital and Pharmakure Mutually Agree to Termination of Exsiting Agreement and Are ...
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Reports 2021 Third ...
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Callinex Mines, Xali Gold, Manitou ...
Rebecca Deaton To Join Focus Partner Firm Relative Value Partners, Enhancing Its Wealth Management ...
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update for Its Copper & Gold Projects in Chile
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Q3 2021 Results and Conference Call
Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GlobeX Data Secures 1.5 million Canadian Dollars in Financing Commitments
ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires
Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Positive Interim ...
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Jumia to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 16, 2021
Vicinity Motor Corp. to Showcase Flagship Vehicles, New Partnerships at APTA's TRANSform Conference ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...