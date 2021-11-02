Alfi Announces the Appointment of Two New Board Members

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) (the "Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform, announced today the appointment of two new members to the company's board of directors, effective November 1, …

"We are excited to welcome Patrick and Allen to our board of directors as we continue our journey of delivering a more dynamic experience for both advertisers and consumers alike. They bring decades of leadership in key areas, such as advertising, finance, strategy implementation, and technology development, that are vital to our future operations and growth strategy," said Peter Bordes, Interim CEO and Board Member. "We're confident that they will be outstanding independent directors, bringing relevant experience and perspectives in areas essential to our business and governance and making the interests of our shareholders and stakeholders a priority as we further advance our vision of combining artificial intelligence and edge computing together to create the best digital-out-of-home advertising platform."

About Patrick Dolan

Dolan is the former President and COO of the Interactive Advertising Bureau ("IAB"), the trade association for the digital marketing and media industry. The IAB develops industry standards, conducts research, and provides industry representation in Washington DC. Mr. Dolan was with IAB for 13 years, from September 2007 through January 2021.

During this time, he founded its Data Council and Data Center of Excellence, co-founded its Video and Mobile Centers of Excellence, and was a founding executive board member of the IAB Tech Lab. He helped expand the Digital Content NewFronts (the world's largest digital content marketplace) and established the IAB Podcast Upfronts and IAB's Digital Sales Certification Program.

Dolan joined IAB in 2007 as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, after serving in leadership roles at the advertising technology company DoubleClick (acquired by Google) and Hearst/Cisneros joint venture cable channel Locomotion. Dolan was responsible for spinning off the channel (which aired in 15 countries) and selling it to Sony. While at DoubleClick, Dolan established their international headquarters in Dublin, integrated Oracle Financials into the Dynamic Advertising, Reporting, and Targeting (DART) digital ad serving platform. He also participated in pioneering work on behavioral retargeting, developing digital marketing segments based on clickstream data and other data-driven behavioral advertising products.