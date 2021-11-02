checkAd

Alfi Announces the Appointment of Two New Board Members

Autor: Accesswire
02.11.2021, 15:00  |  25   |   |   

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) (the "Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform, announced today the appointment of two new members to the company's board of directors, effective November 1, …

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) (the "Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform, announced today the appointment of two new members to the company's board of directors, effective November 1, 2021.

Joining the board are Patrick Dolan and Allen Capsuto. Capsuto will serve as the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

"We are excited to welcome Patrick and Allen to our board of directors as we continue our journey of delivering a more dynamic experience for both advertisers and consumers alike. They bring decades of leadership in key areas, such as advertising, finance, strategy implementation, and technology development, that are vital to our future operations and growth strategy," said Peter Bordes, Interim CEO and Board Member. "We're confident that they will be outstanding independent directors, bringing relevant experience and perspectives in areas essential to our business and governance and making the interests of our shareholders and stakeholders a priority as we further advance our vision of combining artificial intelligence and edge computing together to create the best digital-out-of-home advertising platform."

About Patrick Dolan

Dolan is the former President and COO of the Interactive Advertising Bureau ("IAB"), the trade association for the digital marketing and media industry. The IAB develops industry standards, conducts research, and provides industry representation in Washington DC. Mr. Dolan was with IAB for 13 years, from September 2007 through January 2021.

During this time, he founded its Data Council and Data Center of Excellence, co-founded its Video and Mobile Centers of Excellence, and was a founding executive board member of the IAB Tech Lab. He helped expand the Digital Content NewFronts (the world's largest digital content marketplace) and established the IAB Podcast Upfronts and IAB's Digital Sales Certification Program.

Dolan joined IAB in 2007 as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, after serving in leadership roles at the advertising technology company DoubleClick (acquired by Google) and Hearst/Cisneros joint venture cable channel Locomotion. Dolan was responsible for spinning off the channel (which aired in 15 countries) and selling it to Sony. While at DoubleClick, Dolan established their international headquarters in Dublin, integrated Oracle Financials into the Dynamic Advertising, Reporting, and Targeting (DART) digital ad serving platform. He also participated in pioneering work on behavioral retargeting, developing digital marketing segments based on clickstream data and other data-driven behavioral advertising products.

Seite 1 von 2
Alfi Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alfi Announces the Appointment of Two New Board Members MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) (the "Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform, announced today the appointment of two new members to the company's board of directors, effective November 1, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gold Mountain Receives Its Mining Permit from The Ministry of Mines
Power Nickel to Commence 4000 metre Drilling Program on Its Major Nickel Development Target "Nisk"
Greenbank Capital and Pharmakure Mutually Agree to Termination of Exsiting Agreement and Are ...
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Reports 2021 Third ...
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Callinex Mines, Xali Gold, Manitou ...
Rebecca Deaton To Join Focus Partner Firm Relative Value Partners, Enhancing Its Wealth Management ...
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update for Its Copper & Gold Projects in Chile
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Q3 2021 Results and Conference Call
Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GlobeX Data Secures 1.5 million Canadian Dollars in Financing Commitments
ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires
Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Positive Interim ...
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Jumia to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 16, 2021
Vicinity Motor Corp. to Showcase Flagship Vehicles, New Partnerships at APTA's TRANSform Conference ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.10.21ALFI Names New Leadership Team Comprised of Media, Advertising and Technology Veterans
Accesswire | Analysen
12.10.21Advertising Budgets Rise Along with Concerns Around Ethical Standards in Digital Out of Home Sector, Alfi Study Finds
Accesswire | Analysen