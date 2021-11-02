checkAd

Utah Medical Products, Inc. Announces Special Dividend

Autor: Accesswire
02.11.2021, 15:00  |  20   |   |   

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) announces that its Board of Directors approved a special cash dividend of two dollars ($2.00) per share of common stock payable on December 29, 2021 to …

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) announces that its Board of Directors approved a special cash dividend of two dollars ($2.00) per share of common stock payable on December 29, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2021. This dividend replaces the normal quarterly dividend, and will be paid in December rather than in early 2022.

A key long term UTMD business objective has been to maximize returns for its stockholders. In recent years, the annual dividend distributed has been about $4 million per year. In 2019 and in 2021 to date (excluding the 2020 pandemic year in which net income was temporarily depressed), dividends represented about 28% of UTMD's net income (after a provision for corporate income taxes).

Chairman Kevin Cornwell states, "I would like to help explain the rationale for this $7.3 million special dividend:

A) UTMD generally endeavors to utilize cash not needed to support normal operations in one or a combination of the following:

1) to continue to invest at an opportune time in ways that will enhance future profitability;

2) to make additional investments in new technology and/or processes; and/or

3) to acquire a product line or another company that will augment revenue and EPS growth, better utilizing UTMD's existing infrastructure.

According to its SEC filings, when UTMD has grown cash beyond these three strategic uses, the Company will continue to return cash to stockholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases when the stock appears undervalued.

At September 30, 2021 UTMD's cash and investment balances at $64.3 million were $12.7 million higher than at December 31, 2020 despite having previously paid $3.1 million in dividends during the first nine months of 2021. During 2020, in addition to paying $4.1 million in dividends to stockholders, UTMD used $7.0 million of cash to repurchase its shares in the open market, thus improving remaining stockholders' value. Because the Company has not been able to repurchase shares in 2021, the special dividend can be viewed as the Board of Directors returning cash in the form of a dividend in lieu of repurchasing shares.

B) For investors subject to income taxes on dividends, a larger and earlier dividend payment should be of benefit given anticipated changes in 2022 U.S. income tax provisions.

C) UTMD will retain its ability to allocate cash according to the three strategic uses above after distribution of this special dividend, because management estimates that the Company's cash balance at December 31, 2021 will remain close to what was at September 30, 2021 due to continued excellent operating performance."

Investors are cautioned that this press release contains forward looking statements and that actual events may differ from those projected or expected.

Utah Medical Products, Inc., with particular interest in health care for women and their babies, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of disposable and reusable specialty medical devices recognized by clinicians in over a hundred countries around the world as the standard for obtaining optimal long term outcomes for their patients. For more information about Utah Medical Products, Inc., visit UTMD's website at www.utahmed.com.

CONTACT:

Crystal Rios
(801) 566-1200

SOURCE: Utah Medical Products, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670624/Utah-Medical-Products-Inc-Announces- ...

Utah Medical Products Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Utah Medical Products, Inc. Announces Special Dividend SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) announces that its Board of Directors approved a special cash dividend of two dollars ($2.00) per share of common stock payable on December 29, 2021 to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gold Mountain Receives Its Mining Permit from The Ministry of Mines
Power Nickel to Commence 4000 metre Drilling Program on Its Major Nickel Development Target "Nisk"
Greenbank Capital and Pharmakure Mutually Agree to Termination of Exsiting Agreement and Are ...
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Reports 2021 Third ...
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Callinex Mines, Xali Gold, Manitou ...
Rebecca Deaton To Join Focus Partner Firm Relative Value Partners, Enhancing Its Wealth Management ...
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update for Its Copper & Gold Projects in Chile
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Q3 2021 Results and Conference Call
Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GlobeX Data Secures 1.5 million Canadian Dollars in Financing Commitments
ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires
Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Positive Interim ...
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Jumia to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 16, 2021
Vicinity Motor Corp. to Showcase Flagship Vehicles, New Partnerships at APTA's TRANSform Conference ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...