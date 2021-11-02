checkAd

IGI CyberLabs Adds Linux Agent, Other Enhancements to its Nodeware(R) Vulnerability Management Solution

The Nodeware Agent for Linux brings its improved network visibility and monitoring to Linux systems

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / IGI CyberLabs, a subsidiary of IGI (OTC:IMCI), announces the availability of Nodeware Agents for Linux, starting with Ubuntu and Debian support this week. The agent further enables security for Linux machines operating in remote and hybrid environments, helping to address one of the fundamental layers of a sound cybersecurity program: the inventory of hardware and software assets and management of asset vulnerabilities.

Nodeware Agents for Linux can be used in tandem with Nodeware Sensors to increase the quality and depth of the scans-without the need for credentials or remote access services-while reducing network overhead. Linux Nodeware Agents can be installed in minutes and are self-configuring.

"This latest enhancement makes Nodeware accessible to all Linux users and opens up a new market of web hosting providers and application developers," said Stuart Cohen, President of IGI CyberLabs. "Now, more organizations can scan their networks during normal business hours and reduce their risk of ransomware and other cyber-attacks with Nodeware."

Nodeware Agents provide the most complete view of vulnerabilities with no observable impact to system or network performance. Nodeware can be embedded on Linux servers, including both on-premises or cloud environments, and is always up to date with vendor bulletins from Canonical (Ubuntu) and Debian. The agent can also be used in remote and work from home scenarios, traveling with the host and centrally reporting regardless of the networks it connects to.

"With 90% of the public cloud running on Linux, adding the Nodeware Agent for Linux makes our product a great fit for organizations with a hybrid or cloud first strategy," said Brian Drake, Director of Technology Development for IGI Cybersecurity. "We make it a priority to not only continuously improve Nodeware, but also respond to partner feedback and the demands of the market."

This announcement follows the release of its Nodeware Agents for Windows and macOS earlier this year. The CyberLabs development team in the past six months has also enhanced Nodeware's API to enable powerful integrations, added team functionality, new reporting capabilities, and implemented a new authentication provider with MFA support.

