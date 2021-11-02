checkAd

Trintech Named to Inc.'s First-Annual Best-Led Companies List

First-ever roundup of companies recognized for management excellence in performance and value creation, market penetration and customer engagement, talent, and leadership team

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced that it has been named to Inc.'s first-annual ‘Best-Led Companies' list - a select, data-driven list of the strongest U.S. firms with revenue of $50 million to $2 billion. This novel program is the first Inc. recognition to honor both public and private companies.

The final list recognizes 250 companies that are agile enough to maneuver but also big enough to have a broad impact. These companies employ 35 million people, about one of four U.S. workers. All 250 have a successful track record with leadership teams that spur solid performance, create value, penetrate markets, engage with customers, and more.

To be considered for the list, each company had to fill out an application answering questions about its performance, executive team, and leadership. Applicants were then analyzed via an algorithm that identified the very best companies according to their leadership teams' superlative accomplishments in four key areas: performance and value creation; market penetration and customer engagement; talent; and leadership team.

"This inaugural list of companies represents the remarkable midsized companies, both public and private, often founder led, that are at the vanguard of reinventing American business," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine. "With their leadership, all business will benefit from an exciting, competitive future full of possibilities."

"Innovation is a cornerstone of our ethos," says Teresa Mackintosh, CEO of Trintech. "And we're unwavering in our commitment to continue to innovate, even and especially over the last year and a half. Even as we established key strategic partnerships with ServiceNow, Planful, and Microsoft, all providing new solution values for our joint customers, we continued innovating within our own solutions to create greater value for our existing and prospective customers. It is a true honor to be recognized by Inc. on this inaugural list and to be amongst the companies setting the benchmark for others to come."

