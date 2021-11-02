checkAd

Braille Energy Systems Inc. Provides Operational Update

Key Operational Highlights:Sarasota, Florida Facility Expansion CompleteNew Kingston, Ontario Centre of Excellence for Battery Technology and Manufacturing FacilityBraille Battery issues final payment to FAA for Civil PenaltyBraille Energy Systems …

Key Operational Highlights:

  • Sarasota, Florida Facility Expansion Complete
  • New Kingston, Ontario Centre of Excellence for Battery Technology and Manufacturing Facility
  • Braille Battery issues final payment to FAA for Civil Penalty
  • Braille Energy Systems Fixed Stock Option Plan

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Braille Energy Systems Inc. (formerly Mincom Capital Inc.) (TSXV:BES) ("BESI" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide the following operational updates:

Sarasota Facility Expansion Complete: The expansion of Braille Battery's Sarasota facility, announced in a press release on July 13, 2021, has now been completed. The expansion will allow Braille to augment its production capabilities and increase its finished goods inventory and on-hand supply of critical materials. "This increase in space, coupled with additional automated production equipment that is now ready to be installed, will allow us to increase our manufacturing unit output by up to 400%," said Lindsay Weatherdon, President and CEO of BESI.

New Centre of Excellence for Battery Technology: Braille Energy Systems Inc (BESI) will establish a Centre of Excellence for Battery Technology in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, in Q2 of 2022. The new BESI facility's mandate is to perform engineering research into mechanical and materials properties to enhance the efficiency of energy conversion and energy storage in energy storage systems (ESS). This new BESI R&D facility also has a mandate to develop technologies that improve the environmental impact of ESS with respect to raw material consumption, production methods and end of life streams.

Kingston Manufacturing Facility: BESI plans to open a manufacturing facility in Kingston, where it will leverage its core competence in the manufacture of high density/high reliability battery packs and expand its manufacturing scope into system solutions for Mission Critical energy storage. BESI is applying its high-reliability battery pack designs to create scalable and modular solutions for challenging applications such as:

  • Backup power systems for data centres and commercial/industrial facilities such as hospitals and air traffic control towers;
  • Low voltage DC backup for wireless communications infrastructure;
  • Low voltage 120VDC backups for DC-driven industrial loads,

"There are many situations where a loss of power can lead to catastrophic consequences, and reliable, efficient backup power systems are essential," said BESI President and CEO Lindsay Weatherdon. "Our Braille solutions are designed with scalability in mind to ensure adequate capacity and redundancy for a wide variety of situations and applications. Braille's experience in designing and manufacturing high performance / high reliability battery packs gives us an edge in supplying the fundamental building blocks to be used in an energy system solution."

