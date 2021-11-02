Goldrea's 3DIP Survey Identifies Second Porphyry Copper Target at Cannonball Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Goldrea Resources Corp. (CSE:GOR)(Frankfurt:GOJ)(OTC PINK:GORAF) ("Goldrea" or the "Company") has received preliminary results from a 3DIP Survey that was completed on the Cannonball Property during …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Goldrea Resources Corp. (CSE:GOR)(Frankfurt:GOJ)(OTC PINK:GORAF) ("Goldrea" or the "Company") has received preliminary results from a 3DIP Survey that was completed on the Cannonball Property during the 2021 field season. The survey defined a chargeability anomaly that is coincident with the recently discovered malachite (copper) stained andesitic volcanic rocks referred to as the "Juice Box Zone." This anomaly represents a second, highly prospective porphyry copper target on Goldrea's Golden Triangle Property. The Company's August 16, 2021 press release gives additional information regarding the Juice Box. Field work was completed during 2020 at the Cannonball Target which is located 4 kilometers south of the Juice Box Zone, and has confirmed geological similarities to Seabridge Gold's Quartz Rise porphyry copper target. The Quartz Rise is located 10 kilometers south of the Cannonball Target and has been Seabridge's focus of extensive exploration work since 2018. Additional information on the Cannonball Target is in Goldrea's October 21, 2020 press release at www.goldrea.com.