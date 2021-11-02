Goldrea's 3DIP Survey Identifies Second Porphyry Copper Target at Cannonball Property
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Goldrea Resources Corp. (CSE:GOR)(Frankfurt:GOJ)(OTC PINK:GORAF) ("Goldrea" or the "Company") has received preliminary results from a 3DIP Survey that was completed on the Cannonball Property during the 2021 field season. The survey defined a chargeability anomaly that is coincident with the recently discovered malachite (copper) stained andesitic volcanic rocks referred to as the "Juice Box Zone." This anomaly represents a second, highly prospective porphyry copper target on Goldrea's Golden Triangle Property. The Company's August 16, 2021 press release gives additional information regarding the Juice Box.
Field work was completed during 2020 at the Cannonball Target which is located 4 kilometers south of the Juice Box Zone, and has confirmed geological similarities to Seabridge Gold's Quartz Rise porphyry copper target. The Quartz Rise is located 10 kilometers south of the Cannonball Target and has been Seabridge's focus of extensive exploration work since 2018. Additional information on the Cannonball Target is in Goldrea's October 21, 2020 press release at www.goldrea.com.
A total of 18 line kilometers were surveyed and covered the Juice Box Zone as well as a series of north-east trending gold bearing quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite veins, referred to as the "Adrian vein system," that were discovered in the late 1980s. According to BC Minfile records, the Adrian vein system has been traced over an area approximately 1,000 meters by 300 meters and nine grab samples collected in 1988 returned grades ranging from 2.7 g/t to 30.0 g/t. Goldrea completed verification sampling along the Adrian vein system as part of its 2021 field program and is waiting for the assay results. It is important to note that the historic grab sample results reported in BC Minfile records are selected samples that are not necessarily representative of the mineralization on the Property.
SJ Geophysics Ltd, completed a Volterra 3D inducted polarization (IP) survey consisting of 9 survey lines, 2000m in length, and spaced 150m apart. The data was acquired with a modified pole-dipole configuration utilizing 5 lines simultaneously. Each set of five lines consisted of 3 current and 2 receiver lines in an alternating pattern. Current injections were acquired every 100m along each current line. Along the receiver lines, dipoles were arranged in a diamond array. Each diamond consisted of four dipoles, with a dipole length of 112m. A total of 80 active dipoles were deployed for each current injection.
