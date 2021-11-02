checkAd

Cipherloc Forms Board of Advisors

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK) ("Cipherloc"), a developer of advanced encryption technology, today announced the formation of a Board of Advisors to support product development, market entry and commercial applications of its disruptive polymorphic encryption technology.

"We are excited to gather the founding members of our Advisory Board. This diverse board will bring expertise and real-world viewpoints that not only help drive the highest level of encryption capabilities, but also help Cipherloc enhance and advance our market positioning, user interface and other key aspects of commercialization for this highly disruptive encryption and security technology," said David Chasteen, CEO. "As encryption, data security and privacy become even more paramount in our increasingly digital lifestyles, this board will represent the incredible breadth of opportunities our encryption technologies can support."

The founding members of the advisory board are Griffin Boyce, Privacy Lead at Google Fuchsia; Margaret Jones, Head of Content and Women's ERG Lead at Airtable; and Travis Williams, Director of Product Management for Mind Tech at Hyperice.

Griffin Boyce is a hacker and researcher specializing in privacy with a background in digital censorship circumvention, software development at the intersection of usability and security, threat modeling and security training for extreme edge cases. He is currently a Privacy Lead at Google Fuchsia, an open source effort to create a production-grade operating system that prioritizes security, updatability, and performance. He was previously at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University and a Senior Research Fellow at the Information Controls Fellowship Program

Margaret Jones is a content leader, strategist, and producer with expertise in global content production, performance measurement, SEO, brand strategy and demand generation. She has been Head of Content at Airtable since 2020. Airtable's mission is to democratize software creation, enabling everyone to experience the power of creating, not just using, software. She was previously director of brand communications at Envoy, a company focused on transforming modern workplaces in over 14,000 locations around the globe. She was also a global brand strategist at Eventbrite and held content roles at BrightRoll and Marketo, an Adobe Company.

