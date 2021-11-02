checkAd

Innodata's SaaS Data Annotation Platform Now Generally Available

Autor: Accesswire
02.11.2021, 20:31  |  38   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD), a leading data engineering company, today announced general availability of its Innodata Data Annotation Platform, a web-based, SaaS platform designed to reduce the cost of …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD), a leading data engineering company, today announced general availability of its Innodata Data Annotation Platform, a web-based, SaaS platform designed to reduce the cost of AI/ML projects while enabling users to develop more accurate models.

Foto: Accesswire

While the data annotation tools market is expected to cross $7 billion by 20271, data scientists often struggle to find the right combinations of tools for efficiently creating high-quality training data.

"At Innodata, we constantly listen to real-world pain points for inspiration and insight on how to innovate," said Rahul Singhal, Chief Product Officer of Innodata. "After conducting extensive research, we found data scientists were seeking easy-to-use workflow processes, KPIs, and automated annotation capabilities not available in other data annotation products on the market. We built our Annotation Platform to directly address these needs, enabling data scientists to increase focus on model development and, ultimately, accelerate AI production rate."

Advanced features of Innodata's Annotation Platform include:

  • Seamless Workflows centralize all data and project processes, so users can easily configure projects and allocate workloads all in one place.
  • Customizable Workbenches manage complex information at scale with high quality and precision, including record and document classifications with inline text classification expected to be available by year-end.
  • Real-Time KPIs track quality, progress, and productivity against benchmarks to help keep projects on course.
  • Auto Annotation allows data scientists and annotators to accelerate annotation by integrating Innodata ML models, third-party ML models, and custom models.2
  • Cloud-based and On-Premises deployments supported.

"Harnessing complex raw data for training AI is a major time and cost impediment for companies building quality machine learning models," said Jack Abuhoff, Chief Executive Officer of Innodata. "Last year, we supported 30+ companies with data annotation managed services. Now we can support customers that need a user-friendly version of our proprietary production platform to generate high-quality output while leveraging automation."

Seite 1 von 3
Innodata Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Innodata's SaaS Data Annotation Platform Now Generally Available NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD), a leading data engineering company, today announced general availability of its Innodata Data Annotation Platform, a web-based, SaaS platform designed to reduce the cost of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
Gold Mountain Receives Its Mining Permit from The Ministry of Mines
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update for Its Copper & Gold Projects in Chile
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Q3 2021 Results and Conference Call
Power Nickel to Commence 4000 metre Drilling Program on Its Major Nickel Development Target "Nisk"
Greenbank Capital and Pharmakure Mutually Agree to Termination of Exsiting Agreement and Are ...
Horizonte Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus
Helix BioPharma Corp. Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update
Mace(R) Security International, a Global Leader in Personal Self-Defense Sprays, Announces 3Q21 ...
Jade Leader Announces Fully Subscribed $225,000 Private Placement
Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GlobeX Data Secures 1.5 million Canadian Dollars in Financing Commitments
ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires
Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Positive Interim ...
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Jumia to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 16, 2021
Ferguson PLC Announces Annual Financial Report
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.10.21Innodata to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results
Accesswire | Analysen