Innodata's SaaS Data Annotation Platform Now Generally Available

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Innodata Inc . (NASDAQ:INOD), a leading data engineering company, today announced general availability of its Innodata Data Annotation Platform , a web-based, SaaS platform designed to reduce the cost of AI/ML projects while enabling users to develop more accurate models.

While the data annotation tools market is expected to cross $7 billion by 20271, data scientists often struggle to find the right combinations of tools for efficiently creating high-quality training data.

"At Innodata, we constantly listen to real-world pain points for inspiration and insight on how to innovate," said Rahul Singhal, Chief Product Officer of Innodata. "After conducting extensive research, we found data scientists were seeking easy-to-use workflow processes, KPIs, and automated annotation capabilities not available in other data annotation products on the market. We built our Annotation Platform to directly address these needs, enabling data scientists to increase focus on model development and, ultimately, accelerate AI production rate."

Advanced features of Innodata's Annotation Platform include:

Seamless Workflows centralize all data and project processes, so users can easily configure projects and allocate workloads all in one place.

centralize all data and project processes, so users can easily configure projects and allocate workloads all in one place. Customizable Workbenches manage complex information at scale with high quality and precision, including record and document classifications with inline text classification expected to be available by year-end.

manage complex information at scale with high quality and precision, including record and document classifications with inline text classification expected to be available by year-end. Real-Time KPIs track quality, progress, and productivity against benchmarks to help keep projects on course.

track quality, progress, and productivity against benchmarks to help keep projects on course. Auto Annotation allows data scientists and annotators to accelerate annotation by integrating Innodata ML models, third-party ML models, and custom models. 2

allows data scientists and annotators to accelerate annotation by integrating Innodata ML models, third-party ML models, and custom models. Cloud-based and On-Premises deployments supported.

"Harnessing complex raw data for training AI is a major time and cost impediment for companies building quality machine learning models," said Jack Abuhoff, Chief Executive Officer of Innodata. "Last year, we supported 30+ companies with data annotation managed services. Now we can support customers that need a user-friendly version of our proprietary production platform to generate high-quality output while leveraging automation."