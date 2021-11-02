USA Truck Named Top 250 Trucking Company By Commercial Carrier Journal

checkAd

CCJ Top 250 Full List

VAN BUREN, AR / ACCCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK), a leading capacity solutions provider headquartered in Van Buren, AR, has been named a top 250 carrier by the Commercial Carrier Journal (CCJ).

"Congratulations to our entire team for growing our revenues to record levels and maintaining our fleet size during the most challenging driver market in the history of our industry," said USA Truck Executive VP, Chief Commercial Officer Tim Guin.

For the fourth consecutive year, USA Truck ranked in the top 70 on the list. USA Truck ranked No. 68 on the 2021 list.

Commercial Carrier Journal, a respected industry-related publication that ranks the country's top trucking companies each year, has ranked the top for-hire trucking companies since the late 1960s. The CCJ Top 250 represents the most comprehensive ranking of active carriers in the industry. It considers not only the revenues posted by a trucking company but also its fleet size and employment base.

The 2021 CCJ Top 250 ranking comprises an extensive data set used to calculate the annual list, including revenues and counts on power units, trailers, drivers, and other company information.

You can view the detailed information at www.CCJTop250.com and sort by primary segment type to get a closer look at a carrier's performance relative to its peers. You also can view carriers by rank in several other categories.

ABOUT USA TRUCK

USA Truck provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Our Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach to supply chain management, including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal, and third-party logistics freight management services. For more information, visit usa-truck.com or call 800-643-2530.

ABOUT COMMERCIAL CARRIER JOURNAL (CCJ)

Commercial Carrier Journal (CCJ) is edited for the executives who manage, operate and maintain the nation's private, for hire, utility, and specialty fleets. It is aimed at management and construction fleets. Editorial subject matter includes coverage of business managers' issues of industry trends, cost management, maintenance, safety, labor, and legislation to technical reports on vehicle and component developments.

For more information, visit www.ccjdigital.com.

SOURCE: USA Truck, Inc.



