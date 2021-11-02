Kidoz Announces Record Q3 Network Growth and Corporate Update

Strong Advertiser Demand and International Partnerships Fuel Rapid GrowthANGUILLA, B.W.I., / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading Kidoz Contextual Ad Network …

345 million monetized impressions were delivered during the third quarter of 2021 recording 35% growth over the 256 million paid impressions delivered in the second quarter of 2021;

121 million video views were delivered during the quarter representing a 5% increase over the 115 million video views in the second quarter of 2021;

Over 170 Million rich media ads were played in the third quarter of 2021 for 70% growth over the 100 million in the second quarter of 2021;

Paid App Installs from the new Kidoz App Promotion campaigns business line grew by 50% in the third quarter of 2021 over the second quarter of 2021.

Market Position

In Q3 2021 Kidoz Inc. ("Kidoz") continued on a high growth trajectory while remaining focused on profitability for the 2021 fiscal year. The Kidoz network continues to grow in size and now boasts more than double the SDK app adoption than its closest direct mobile ad competitor. Kidoz continues to build value and trust with advertisers by facilitating pre-campaign contextual app list planning, live campaign optimizations, and detailed post-campaign reporting and analysis while maintaining Kidoz's niche offering of private, safe, and contextual advertising. This custom ad curation strategy continued to prove successful in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, with the team progressing the expansion and tuning of its unique moderated programmatic system designed to safely increase the quality and quantity of monetized impressions across the Kidoz network. Kidoz has added a large number of new exciting app publishers including noteworthy organizations such as Libii Stars Inc., 31 GAMES, and Jibi Cat. These new partnerships increase Kidoz's market leadership position, and will enable the Company to secure a larger share of the mobile advertising market currently valued at over $300 billion in 2021.