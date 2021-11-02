Unique Fabricating to Host Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on November 15

AUBURN HILLS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE American:UFAB), a leader in engineering and manufacturing multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness management …

AUBURN HILLS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE American:UFAB), a leader in engineering and manufacturing multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness management and air/water sealing applications for the transportation, appliance, medical and consumer markets, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Monday, November 15, 2021, following the close of the market.

Doug Cain, Unique Fabricating's President and Chief Executive Officer and Brian Loftus Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss these results on the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET. To access the call, please dial 877-545-0523 (toll free) or 973-528-0016 and if requested, reference conference ID 497686. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of Unique Fabricating's web site at http://ir.uniquefab.com/.