Lincoln to Begin Core Drilling the Pine Grove Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. ("Lincoln" or the "Company") (TSXV:LMG) reports that it has started preparing drill sites for its core drill program at its Pine Grove property, near Yerington, Nevada. The Company has hired a contractor from Yerington to construct the drill pads and KB Drilling of Moundhouse, Nevada has been contracted to do the drilling. A minimum of 2,400 feet of core drilling has been planned. The core drilling is being carried out in the Wilson deposit area to determine the accuracy of previous rotary drilling results. This will assist in verifying the resource category and appropriate recovery methods for future production operations. It is expected that the drilling will be completed by the end of November.

Environmental Impact Statement field work on Cultural Resource Studies, which is essential to the permitting process, is ongoing and expected to be completed by end of 2021.

About Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. is an advanced-stage gold mine exploration and development company holding a 100% interest in the Pine Grove Gold Project, in the Walker Lane structural zone of western Nevada. The Company has prepared a preliminary economic assessment of the Pine Grove Gold Project pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Lincoln is working with the United States Forest Service to secure the permits necessary to develop the property into a low-cost open pit heap leach operation including a high-grade gravity circuit.

Lincoln continues the development of exploration plans for the newly acquired Shawinigan property in Quebec to evaluate the copper, nickel, and cobalt opportunities at the site. The Company has recently expanded the area of exploration to approximately 50 square kilometers

Lincoln also owns an interest in a joint venture in respect of the Oro Cruz Gold Property in California. Lincoln's joint venture partner is advancing the Oro Cruz Gold Property towards further exploration, development, and production.

Lincoln holds its interests in the US projects through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Lincoln Resource Group Corp., and Lincoln Gold US Corporation, both Nevada corporations.

Wertpapier


