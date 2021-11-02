The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with LUXXFOLIO Holdings and Mobi724 Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with LUXXFOLIO Holdings and Mobi724 discussing their latest press releases.The Power Play by The Market Herald provides …

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with LUXXFOLIO Holdings and Mobi724 discussing their latest press releases.

LUXXFOLIO Holdings (CSE:LUXX) provides operational update

LUXXFOLIO Holdings has released an update that includes news of a 103 percent month-over-month increase in mining revenues and a 24 percent increase in Bitcoin reserves.LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. operates an industrial-scale cryptocurrency mining facility in the United States running off mostly renewable energy with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and generation of digital assets. Dean Linden, LUXXFOLIO CEO sat down with Caroline Egan to highlight the updates.

For the full interview with Dean Linden and to learn more about LUXXFOLIO's most recent announcement, click here.

Mobi724 (TSXV:MOS) selected to launch AI driven customer engagement platform

Mobi724 Global Solutions has been selected to launch its AI-driven Customer Engagement, Data Monetization & Offers platform for RedAbierta, a regional technology partner to Banco Atlántida, a leading regional bank in Central America and the largest bank in Honduras. Marcel Vienneau, CEO of Mobi724 Global Solutions sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the partnership with Banco Atlántida

For the full interview with Marcel Vienneau and to learn more about Mobi724's recent announcement, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.