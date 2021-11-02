checkAd

Focus Graphite Inc. Announces Stock Option Grants

Autor: Accesswire
KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV:FMS) ("Focus Graphite" or the "Company") announced today the grant of incentive stock options as compensation to its directors, officers, employees, and consultants.

Options to purchase up to 38,550,000 Common Shares ("Shares") of the Company have been granted at an exercise price of $0.05 per share. The options expire on 2 November 2026.

About Focus Graphite Inc.

Focus Graphite Inc. is an exploration and development company that seeks to produce flake graphite concentrate at its wholly-owned Lac Knife and Lac Tétépisca flake graphite projects located in the Côte-Nord administrative region of Québec. As part of its mission to build long-term, sustainable shareholder value, Focus is also evaluating the feasibility of producing value-added specialty graphite products, including battery-grade spherical graphite. Focus also holds an equity position in graphene applications developer Grafoid Inc.

For more information about Focus Graphite, please visit www.focusgraphite.com.

Contact:
Kimberly Darlington,
Communications, Focus Graphite
kdarlington@focusgraphite.com

Judith Mazvihwa-Maclean
CFO, Focus Graphite
jmazvihwa@focusgraphite.com
(613) 581-4040

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Focus Graphite's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Focus Graphite, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670865/Focus-Graphite-Inc-Announces-Stock-O ...

Disclaimer

