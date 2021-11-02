checkAd

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering

Autor: Accesswire
02.11.2021, 22:35  |   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), a newly incorporated blank check company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. …

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), a newly incorporated blank check company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and traded under the ticker symbol "TGVCU", beginning on November 3, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one redeemable warrant, each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, shares of the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols "TGVC" and "TGVCW," respectively. The offering is expected to close on November 5, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its search for a target business operating within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom industries and related sectors.

The Company's sponsor is Tsangs Group Holdings Limited, a fourth-generation innovation-focused Single-Family Office. The Company is led by its Chairman & CEO, Patrick Tsang (Chairman of Tsangs Group Holdings Limited) and its CFO and director, Phil Rettger. In addition, the Company's independent directors are Michael Alexander, Komal Ahmad, and Jason Cheng Yuen Ma.

ThinkEquity is acting as sole book-running manager. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting ThinkEquity, 17 State Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (877) 436-3673 or by email at prospectus@think-equity.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 2, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Media Contact
Azumi Ashley
azumi.ashley@tsangsgroup.co

SOURCE: TG Venture Acquisition Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670874/TG-Venture-Acquisition-Corp-Announce ...

SQID Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), a newly incorporated blank check company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update for Its Copper & Gold Projects in Chile
Power Nickel to Commence 4000 metre Drilling Program on Its Major Nickel Development Target "Nisk"
Greenbank Capital and Pharmakure Mutually Agree to Termination of Exsiting Agreement and Are ...
Horizonte Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus
Helix BioPharma Corp. Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update
CB Scientific Announces Addition of Brooke Martellaro as Chief Financial Officer
Nepra Foods Welcomes Vice President of CPG Sales Accelerating Its Growth and Expansion Plans
CMC's Geochemical Survey Results Validate and Expand Airborne Geophysical Targets at Silver Hart, ...
American Manganese Amends Stock Options
Cipherloc Forms Board of Advisors
Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GlobeX Data Secures 1.5 million Canadian Dollars in Financing Commitments
ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires
Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Positive Interim ...
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Jumia to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 16, 2021
Ferguson PLC Announces Annual Financial Report
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
25.10.21SQID Technologies Executes Share Purchase Agreement To Purchase Remaining Interest In Icon Esports Pty Ltd.
Accesswire | Analysen