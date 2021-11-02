EastWest Bioscience Announces Grant of Stock Options and Cancellation of Certain Other Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / EastWest Bioscience Inc. (the "Company" or "EastWest") (TSXV:EAST) announces the grant of 2,230,000 stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants issued pursuant to the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / EastWest Bioscience Inc. (the " Company " or " EastWest ") (TSXV:EAST) announces the grant of 2,230,000 stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants issued pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The options vest over a 3-year period, are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share and expire October 22, 2024. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options will carry a statutory four-month and one day hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company also announces that it has cancelled an aggregate of 3,292,696 stock options that were previously granted to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company that had exercise prices of $0.10 and $0.15 and various expiry periods.

About EastWest Bioscience Inc.

EastWest Bioscience is a vertically integrated wellness company with a multitude of business units and assets that allow for seed-to-sale supply chain management. We source our raw material, process, manufacture, test, brand, market, and distribute our products to our customers in Canada, the United States, and beyond. The Company owns and operates retail and manufacturing subsidiaries.

The Company's retail subsidiary is the award winning, Canadian, natural health retail franchise - the Sangster's Health Centre's - with over 40 years of legacy in the health and wellness industry. Sangster's goal is to provide natural choices through quality products and educated advice for a healthy lifestyle. Sangster's Health Centres occupies a unique position in the industry, the stores provide vast knowledge and safe natural remedies for the prevention and treatment of disease and ailments. Sangster's introduction and development of over 202 exclusively labeled products (vitamins, mineral, herbs, proteins, natural body care and organic foods) catapulted Sangster's name and product into a large number of Canadian households. From a solid base in Saskatchewan, Sangster's has become a national brand name with franchise stores located across Canada.