PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say

(PLX AI) – Vestas average selling prices will be a focus point of today's earnings report, analysts said, as investors will want to see if higher component and logistics costs are passed through to customers.

Vestas Q3 consensus is for order intake of 4,341 MW (onshore), revenue of EUR 5,088 million and adjusted EBIT of EUR 381 million

Vestas may post a small beat for the quarter on EBIT, but the average selling price is likely flat as consensus expects, Carnegie said (sell, DKK 220)

Q3 earnings probably are heavily diluted by continued elevated logistics costs, Danske said (hold, DKK 255)

There is no sign of easing in the supply chain, which warrants caution for 2022, but long-term demand should strengthen, leading to a substantial growth case from 2025: Danske

The fact that Siemens Gamesa hasn’t yet downgraded its guidance is good news, Sydbank said (buy)

The price per MW may have increased slightly from the same quarter last year: Sydbank



