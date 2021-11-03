Vontobel Says Pretax Profit Remains Significantly Higher Than in Prior Year
(PLX AI) – Vontobel says continues to deliver very good results.Vontobel Growth in net new money of 4.3 percent – within the target rangeVontobel Pre-tax profit remains significantly higher than in the prior yearVontobel Advised client assets grow …
- (PLX AI) – Vontobel says continues to deliver very good results.
- Vontobel Growth in net new money of 4.3 percent – within the target range
- Vontobel Pre-tax profit remains significantly higher than in the prior year
- Vontobel Advised client assets grow by 16 percent year on year to CHF 266 billion
