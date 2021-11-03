checkAd

Lufthansa Q3 Revenue Below Consensus, but Adj. EBIT Above

Autor: PLX AI
03.11.2021, 07:05   

(PLX AI) – Lufthansa Q3 adjusted EBIT EUR 272 million vs. estimate EUR -298 million.Q3 revenue EUR 5,200 million vs. estimate EUR 5,586 millionSignificant increase in new bookings - already back at 80 per cent of pre-crisis levelSuccessful …

