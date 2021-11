Maersk Set to Outperform Consensus Again Next Year, BofA Says Autor: PLX AI | 03.11.2021, 07:10 | | 12 0 | 0 03.11.2021, 07:10 | (PLX AI) – Maersk is set to continue to outperform consensus next year, analysts at Bank of America said in a research note. BofA has an EBITDA estimate for the Danish shipper that is 25% higher than consensus for 2022, with an assumption that … (PLX AI) – Maersk is set to continue to outperform consensus next year, analysts at Bank of America said in a research note. BofA has an EBITDA estimate for the Danish shipper that is 25% higher than consensus for 2022, with an assumption that … (PLX AI) – Maersk is set to continue to outperform consensus next year, analysts at Bank of America said in a research note.

BofA has an EBITDA estimate for the Danish shipper that is 25% higher than consensus for 2022, with an assumption that freight rates will remain at current levels

Maersk raised contracted freight rates by 50% this year

The company expects “moderate” increases next year, which seems conservative, BofA said

With contract negotiations concluding earlier than normal, there is potential upside to forecasts: BofA

