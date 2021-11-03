Maersk Set to Outperform Consensus Again Next Year, BofA Says
(PLX AI) – Maersk is set to continue to outperform consensus next year, analysts at Bank of America said in a research note. BofA has an EBITDA estimate for the Danish shipper that is 25% higher than consensus for 2022, with an assumption that …
- (PLX AI) – Maersk is set to continue to outperform consensus next year, analysts at Bank of America said in a research note.
- BofA has an EBITDA estimate for the Danish shipper that is 25% higher than consensus for 2022, with an assumption that freight rates will remain at current levels
- Maersk raised contracted freight rates by 50% this year
- The company expects “moderate” increases next year, which seems conservative, BofA said
- With contract negotiations concluding earlier than normal, there is potential upside to forecasts: BofA
- Bank of America rates Maersk buy, with price target DKK 27,000
