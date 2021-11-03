checkAd

Maersk Set to Outperform Consensus Again Next Year, BofA Says

Autor: PLX AI
03.11.2021, 07:10  |  12   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Maersk is set to continue to outperform consensus next year, analysts at Bank of America said in a research note. BofA has an EBITDA estimate for the Danish shipper that is 25% higher than consensus for 2022, with an assumption that …

  • (PLX AI) – Maersk is set to continue to outperform consensus next year, analysts at Bank of America said in a research note.
  • BofA has an EBITDA estimate for the Danish shipper that is 25% higher than consensus for 2022, with an assumption that freight rates will remain at current levels
  • Maersk raised contracted freight rates by 50% this year
  • The company expects “moderate” increases next year, which seems conservative, BofA said
  • With contract negotiations concluding earlier than normal, there is potential upside to forecasts: BofA
  • Bank of America rates Maersk buy, with price target DKK 27,000
A.P. Moeller - Maersk (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Maersk Set to Outperform Consensus Again Next Year, BofA Says (PLX AI) – Maersk is set to continue to outperform consensus next year, analysts at Bank of America said in a research note. BofA has an EBITDA estimate for the Danish shipper that is 25% higher than consensus for 2022, with an assumption that …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Erste Group 9-Month Net Income EUR 1,451 Million; Sees Loan Growth in Mid-High Single Digits
FLSmidth Falls 2.3% After Carnegie Downgrade
Jyske Bank 9-Month Net Interest, Net Fee Income in Line with Consensus
Stillfront Initiated with Buy at Kepler Cheuvreux
Maersk Sees Q1 2022 EBITDA in Line with Q4, with Current Conditions Continuing
Demant Lifts FY EBIT Outlook to DKK 3.3-3.5 Billion from DKK 3.15-3.45 Billion
Ocean Yield Q3 Net Income USD -2.5 Million
Demant Rises 6% After Outlook Boost on Strong Momentum
Chr. Hansen CFO Buys Shares for DKK 470,000
HelloFresh Stands Out in Food Delivery After Beat & Raise, BofA Says; Shares up 10%
Titel
Calliditas Drops 12% After Carnegie Downgrades to Hold
Cint Buys Lucid for $1.07 Billion; to Issue Shares for $510 Million
Novo Nordisk Is Poised for Strong Growth in 2022, Bank of America Says
Daimler Truck, BP Aim to Build up to 25 Hydrogen Refuelling Stations in UK by 2030
Kongsberg Automotive Sells Interior Comfort Systems to Lear for EUR 175 Million
Novo Nordisk Rises 2% as Guidance Upgrade Shows Strong Ozempic, Wegovy Sales
Daimler Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Says on Track for Full Year
BASF Sells Precision Microchemicals Business to Entegris for $90 Million
Siemens Gets Contract for Smart Meter Data Management System in Lithuania
Novo Nordisk Raises Sales Growth Outlook to 12-15% for 2021 After 15% Growth in Q3
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Calliditas Drops 12% After Carnegie Downgrades to Hold
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05:40 UhrSeeschifffahrt will Klimaziele verschärfen: CO2-neutral bis 2050
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
02.11.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Aufwärts - Cac 40 auf höchstem Stand seit 2000
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
02.11.21Aktien Europa: Weiter freundlich - Cac 40 auf neuem Hoch seit September 2000
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
02.11.21Reederei Maersk verfünffacht Quartalsgewinn
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
02.11.21Maersk Sees Q1 2022 EBITDA in Line with Q4, with Current Conditions Continuing
PLX AI | Analysen
01.11.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Mit Schwung in den November - Zollstreit-Ende
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
01.11.21Aktien Frankfurt: Gewinne zum Monatsauftakt - Dax verliert aber etwas an Schwung
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
01.11.21Aktien Frankfurt: November beginnt stark
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
01.11.21Maersk Rises After DNB Upgrade, Hapag Lloyd Guidance Lift
PLX AI | Analysen
01.11.21Maersk Continues to Have Freight Rate Momentum, DNB Says in Upgrade
PLX AI | Analysen