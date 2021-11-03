checkAd

Relief Reports U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Favorable New Safety Report for Aviptadil in NIH Sponsored ACTIV-3b Critical Care Study in Patients with Life-Threatening COVID-19

Autor: Accesswire
03.11.2021, 07:20  |   |   |   

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF) (" Relief "), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported …

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF) (" Relief "), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company of its U.S. collaboration partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) (" NRx "), has issued a press release announcing a new safety update on aviptadil, which is being tested in the ACTIV-3b Critical Care Phase 3 study sponsored by the National Institutes of Health. According to the press release, in its third scheduled analysis, the study's Independent Data Safety Monitoring Board found no new safety concerns after reviewing a total of more than 300 patients and recommended continued enrollment to target 640 patients. The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link.

Foto: Accesswire

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's lead drug candidate, RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy, in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. In addition, Relief's recently completed acquisitions of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH, bring to Relief a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com . Follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT:
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA
Jack Weinstein
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
contact@relieftherapeutics.com

FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES:
Rx Communications Group
Michael Miller
+1-917-633-6086
mmiller@rxir.com

Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including (i) whether aviptadil will ever be approved in the U.S., the U.K., or the E.U. for the treatment of respiratory failure in patients with COVID-19, and (ii) those risks discussed in RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA's press releases and filings with the SIX, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670946/Relief-Reports-US-Collaboration-Partner-has-Announced-Favorable-New-Safety-Report-for-Aviptadil-in-NIH-Sponsored-ACTIV-3b-Critical-Care-Study-in-Patients-with-Life-Threatening-COVID-19

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding Aktie jetzt Ã¼ber den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 â‚¬ auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Relief Therapeutics - eine COVID-19 Hoffnung?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Relief Reports U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Favorable New Safety Report for Aviptadil in NIH Sponsored ACTIV-3b Critical Care Study in Patients with Life-Threatening COVID-19 GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF) (" Relief "), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (CBWA) Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update for Its Copper & Gold Projects in Chile
American Manganese Amends Stock Options
Cipherloc Forms Board of Advisors
CB ScientificÂ Announces Addition of Brooke Martellaro as Chief Financial Officer
Alfi Announces the Appointment of Two New Board Members
CMC's Geochemical Survey Results Validate and Expand Airborne Geophysical Targets at Silver Hart, ...
Nepra Foods Welcomes Vice President of CPG Sales Accelerating Its Growth and Expansion Plans
Silver X Expands Tangana Mining Unit with Positive Surface Channel Sampling of Parallel Cauca Vein ...
Link Global Technologies Completes the Purchase of Clean Carbon Equity
Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GlobeX Data Secures 1.5 million Canadian Dollars in Financing Commitments
ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Ferguson PLC Announces Annual Financial Report
PB Financial Corporation Declares Fourth-Quarter, 2021 Dividend
Vicinity Motor Corp. to Showcase Flagship Vehicles, New Partnerships at APTA's TRANSform Conference ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:00 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Favorable New Safety Report for Aviptadil in NIH Sponsored ACTIV-3b Critical Care Study in Patients with Life-Threatening COVID-19
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
27.10.21Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Positive Interim Data from Its Clinical Trial of Novel Nasal Spray Sentinox in SARS-CoV-2 Infected Patients
Accesswire | Analysen
27.10.21EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Positive Interim Data from Its Clinical Trial of Novel Nasal Spray Sentinox in SARS-CoV-2 Infected Patients
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
26.10.21EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Issuance of U.S. Patent 11,154,521 Covering ACER-001 Formulation
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
20.10.21Relief Therapeutics Reports Two Publications of Positive Data on Nexodyn(R) AOS for Hard-to-Heal Ulcers
Accesswire | Analysen
20.10.21EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Reports Two Publications of Positive Data on Nexodyn(R) AOS for Hard-to-Heal Ulcers
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
15.10.21Relief Reports U.S. Collaboration Partner Announces Journal of Infectious Diseases and Treatment Publishes Positive Aviptadil Data in High Comorbidity Critical COVID-19 Patients w/ Respiratory Failure
Accesswire | Analysen
15.10.21EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports U.S. Collaboration Partner Announces Journal of Infectious Diseases and Treatment Publishes Positive Aviptadil Data in High Comorbidity Critical COVID-19 Patients w/ Respiratory Failure
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
13.10.21Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Progress on Worldwide Commercial Scale Development of ZYESAMI(TM) (aviptadil)
Accesswire | Analysen
13.10.21EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Progress on Worldwide Commercial Scale Development of ZYESAMI(TM) (aviptadil)
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs