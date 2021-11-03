Loomis Q3 Net Income SEK 297 Million
(PLX AI) – Loomis Q3 revenue SEK 5,135 million vs. estimate SEK 5,268 million.Q3 organic growth 6%Q3 EBITA SEK 581 million vs. estimate SEK 521 millionQ3 pretax profit SEK 437 million
- (PLX AI) – Loomis Q3 revenue SEK 5,135 million vs. estimate SEK 5,268 million.
- Q3 organic growth 6%
- Q3 EBITA SEK 581 million vs. estimate SEK 521 million
- Q3 pretax profit SEK 437 million
