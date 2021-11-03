Concentric Q3 EBIT SEK 114 Million
(PLX AI) – Concentric Q3 sales SEK 515 million.Q3 EBIT margin 22.2%Q3 net income SEK 91 millionQ3 adjusted EPS SEK 2.39
