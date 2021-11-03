checkAd

Ørsted Q3 EBITDA DKK 2,984 million; FY Outlook DKK 15-16 Billion

Autor: PLX AI
03.11.2021, 08:06   

(PLX AI) – Ørsted Q3 EBITDA DKK 2,984 million.Q3 free cash flow DKK -8,504 millionQ3 ROCE 13%Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA DKK 15,000-16,000 millionEBITDA guidance does not include earnings from new partnerships during the year, which means that the …

  • (PLX AI) – Ørsted Q3 EBITDA DKK 2,984 million.
  • Q3 free cash flow DKK -8,504 million
  • Q3 ROCE 13%
  • Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA DKK 15,000-16,000 million
  • EBITDA guidance does not include earnings from new partnerships during the year, which means that the gain from the Borssele 1 & 2 farm-down is excluded from full-year guidance
Disclaimer

