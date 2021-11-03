checkAd

Vestas Q3 Earnings Below Expectations; Outlook Cut

Autor: PLX AI
03.11.2021, 08:04   

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas Q3 revenue EUR 5,538 million vs. estimate EUR 5,088 million.
  • Q3 adjusted EBIT EUR 325 million vs. estimate EUR 381 million
  • Q3 adjusted EBIT margin 5.9% vs. estimate 8.4%
  • Outlook FY revenue EUR 15,500-16,500 million (unchanged)
  • Outlook FY adj. EBIT margin 4%, cut from 5-7% previously
  • The supply chain instability and cost inflation caused by the pandemic is continuing to impact the wind power industry, company says
  • Marika Fredriksson to step down as CFO effective 1 March 2022; Hans Martin Smith, CFO of Vestas Northern & Central Europe, to succeed her
