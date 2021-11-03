checkAd

Adverty Wins Third US Patent for Brainimpression(TM), Bringing Ad Viewability Technology to Gaming On Mobile, TV Screens and The Wider Metaverse

Autor: Accesswire
03.11.2021, 08:20  |  27   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Adverty AB (STO:ADVT)Adverty AB (publ) has been granted its third patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its in-game ad viewability technology BrainImpression™; a ground-breaking …

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Adverty AB (STO:ADVT)

Adverty AB (publ) has been granted its third patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its in-game ad viewability technology BrainImpression™; a ground-breaking method for determining ad viewability and impressions within complex gaming environments. The multi-patented invention is one of the core functionalities of Adverty's leading in-game advertising platform and now covers every screen used in traditional gaming and the so-called ‘Metaverse' - from mobile phones, tablets and TVs to next-generation devices used for virtual and augmented reality.

Adverty, the leading in-game platform for advertisers, agencies and game developers, today announces the notice of allowance for its third in-game ad viewability technology patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The technology, known as BrainImpression™, is a ground-breaking method for determining ad viewability and ad impressions - such as when an ad is considered as seen by the user, within complex computer-generated graphical environments such as two-dimensional and three-dimensional games. The new patent, filed as a continuing application to the patent US 16/499.258 / US20200110262A1, granted in December 2020, now covers the full range of screens used for gaming, such as virtual reality (VR), mobile and headworn augmented reality (AR), smart glasses, mobile phones and devices, tablets, computer screens and televisions.

"It's imperative that the media industry uses its collective knowledge and powers of innovation to help define appropriate viewability standards. This must include in-game advertising, and must cover every type of screen today. With increasing focus on gaming within the wider ecosystem, we are delighted to be leading the development and rollout of ad viewability within this critically important sector," says Niklas Bakos, CSO and founder at Adverty.

Viewability is one of the most important metrics in brand advertising and several renowned brands tend to exclude websites and other advertising media with low viewability in their media plans. To help advertisers understand, and publishers define, how best to count an ad as seen, the media industry has established standards on how to measure web-based ad viewability. In regards to in-game advertising viewability, the industry is still in an early phase, with Adverty taking an active role in helping both the Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB) and leading third party ad verification companies, such as Oracle Moat, to define these industry-wide, sought-after standards.

Seite 1 von 2


Adverty Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Adverty Wins Third US Patent for Brainimpression(TM), Bringing Ad Viewability Technology to Gaming On Mobile, TV Screens and The Wider Metaverse STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Adverty AB (STO:ADVT)Adverty AB (publ) has been granted its third patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its in-game ad viewability technology BrainImpression™; a ground-breaking …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (CBWA) Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
American Manganese Amends Stock Options
CMC's Geochemical Survey Results Validate and Expand Airborne Geophysical Targets at Silver Hart, ...
Cipherloc Forms Board of Advisors
CB Scientific Announces Addition of Brooke Martellaro as Chief Financial Officer
Alfi Announces the Appointment of Two New Board Members
Nepra Foods Welcomes Vice President of CPG Sales Accelerating Its Growth and Expansion Plans
Silver X Expands Tangana Mining Unit with Positive Surface Channel Sampling of Parallel Cauca Vein ...
iMetal Resources Trenches 10.85 g/t gold over 0.35m at Gowganda West Project Ontario, Canada
Predictmedix Safe Entry Station Receives CE Mark Approval and ISO Certification for ...
Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GlobeX Data Secures 1.5 million Canadian Dollars in Financing Commitments
ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Ferguson PLC Announces Annual Financial Report
PB Financial Corporation Declares Fourth-Quarter, 2021 Dividend
Vicinity Motor Corp. to Showcase Flagship Vehicles, New Partnerships at APTA's TRANSform Conference ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...