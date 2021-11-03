checkAd

Novo Nordisk Has 85.4% Obesity Drug Market Share in North America After Wegovy Launch

Autor: PLX AI
03.11.2021, 08:29   

(PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk now has a value market share of 85.4% in the obesity prescription drug market in North America.Wegovy was made available to patients in June 2021 and market access has progressed and commercial formulary access is now around …

  • (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk now has a value market share of 85.4% in the obesity prescription drug market in North America.
  • Wegovy was made available to patients in June 2021 and market access has progressed and commercial formulary access is now around 60%, the company said
  • Obesity care sales (Saxenda and Wegovy together) DKK 2,398 million in Q3 2021, up 79% from the same quarter last year
  • Novo Nordisk currently has a value market share of 73.0% of the global branded obesity prescription drug market
  • The strategic aspiration for Obesity care is to more than double reported sales from the base in 2019 of DKK 5,679 million by 2025







