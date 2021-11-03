NNIT Q3 Earnings Hit by Lower Than Expected Margins
(PLX AI) – NNIT Q3 adjusted EBIT margin 3% vs. estimate 4.3%.Q3 revenue DKK 698 million vs. estimate DKK 724 millionQ3 net income DKK -10 million vs. estimate DKK 18 millionOutlook FY revenue growth 1-4%Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 5%Order …
- (PLX AI) – NNIT Q3 adjusted EBIT margin 3% vs. estimate 4.3%.
- Q3 revenue DKK 698 million vs. estimate DKK 724 million
- Q3 net income DKK -10 million vs. estimate DKK 18 million
- Outlook FY revenue growth 1-4%
- Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 5%
- Order backlog for 2021 at the beginning of Q4 2021 amounted to DKK 2,790m, an increase of 3.7% compared to the same time last year
- CEO says confident in strategy, keeps guidance unchanged
