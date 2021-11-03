checkAd

NNIT Q3 Earnings Hit by Lower Than Expected Margins

Autor: PLX AI
03.11.2021   

(PLX AI) – NNIT Q3 adjusted EBIT margin 3% vs. estimate 4.3%.Q3 revenue DKK 698 million vs. estimate DKK 724 millionQ3 net income DKK -10 million vs. estimate DKK 18 millionOutlook FY revenue growth 1-4%Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 5%Order …

  • (PLX AI) – NNIT Q3 adjusted EBIT margin 3% vs. estimate 4.3%.
  • Q3 revenue DKK 698 million vs. estimate DKK 724 million
  • Q3 net income DKK -10 million vs. estimate DKK 18 million
  • Outlook FY revenue growth 1-4%
  • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 5%
  • Order backlog for 2021 at the beginning of Q4 2021 amounted to DKK 2,790m, an increase of 3.7% compared to the same time last year
  • CEO says confident in strategy, keeps guidance unchanged
