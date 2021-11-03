Infront Founder & CEO Nesbak Is Replaced by Zlatko Vucetic Autor: PLX AI | 03.11.2021, 10:11 | | 0 | 0 03.11.2021, 10:11 | (PLX AI) – Infront AS: Appointment of new CEOInfront Zlatko Vucetic has been appointed to the position of CEOHe is replacing Kristian Nesbak, who remains as a Director and a shareholder of Infront ASZlatko Vucetic joined Infront as Deputy CEO in … (PLX AI) – Infront AS: Appointment of new CEOInfront Zlatko Vucetic has been appointed to the position of CEOHe is replacing Kristian Nesbak, who remains as a Director and a shareholder of Infront ASZlatko Vucetic joined Infront as Deputy CEO in … (PLX AI) – Infront AS: Appointment of new CEO

Infront Zlatko Vucetic has been appointed to the position of CEO

He is replacing Kristian Nesbak, who remains as a Director and a shareholder of Infront AS

Zlatko Vucetic joined Infront as Deputy CEO in June 2021 Infront Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Infront Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer