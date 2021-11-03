Infront Founder & CEO Nesbak Is Replaced by Zlatko Vucetic
(PLX AI) – Infront AS: Appointment of new CEOInfront Zlatko Vucetic has been appointed to the position of CEOHe is replacing Kristian Nesbak, who remains as a Director and a shareholder of Infront ASZlatko Vucetic joined Infront as Deputy CEO in …
- (PLX AI) – Infront AS: Appointment of new CEO
- Infront Zlatko Vucetic has been appointed to the position of CEO
- He is replacing Kristian Nesbak, who remains as a Director and a shareholder of Infront AS
- Zlatko Vucetic joined Infront as Deputy CEO in June 2021
