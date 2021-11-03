checkAd

Infront Founder & CEO Nesbak Is Replaced by Zlatko Vucetic

Autor: PLX AI
03.11.2021, 10:11  |   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Infront AS: Appointment of new CEOInfront Zlatko Vucetic has been appointed to the position of CEOHe is replacing Kristian Nesbak, who remains as a Director and a shareholder of Infront ASZlatko Vucetic joined Infront as Deputy CEO in …

  • (PLX AI) – Infront AS: Appointment of new CEO
  • Infront Zlatko Vucetic has been appointed to the position of CEO
  • He is replacing Kristian Nesbak, who remains as a Director and a shareholder of Infront AS
  • Zlatko Vucetic joined Infront as Deputy CEO in June 2021
Infront Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Infront Founder & CEO Nesbak Is Replaced by Zlatko Vucetic (PLX AI) – Infront AS: Appointment of new CEOInfront Zlatko Vucetic has been appointed to the position of CEOHe is replacing Kristian Nesbak, who remains as a Director and a shareholder of Infront ASZlatko Vucetic joined Infront as Deputy CEO in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say
Zalando Q3 Revenue Tops Estimates; Outlook Unchanged
Chr. Hansen CFO Buys Shares for DKK 470,000
Ocean Yield Q3 Net Income USD -2.5 Million
Vestas Q3 Earnings Below Expectations; Outlook Cut
Ferrari Q3 EBITDA EUR 371 Million vs. Estimate EUR 381 Million
Ørsted Q3 EBITDA DKK 2,984 million; FY Outlook DKK 15-16 Billion
Lufthansa Q3 Revenue Below Consensus, but Adj. EBIT Above
Geberit 9-Month Earnings Beat Consensus
Nokian Tyres Q3 EPS EUR 0.5
Titel
PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say
Calliditas Drops 12% After Carnegie Downgrades to Hold
Cint Buys Lucid for $1.07 Billion; to Issue Shares for $510 Million
Novo Nordisk Is Poised for Strong Growth in 2022, Bank of America Says
Kongsberg Automotive Sells Interior Comfort Systems to Lear for EUR 175 Million
Novo Nordisk Rises 2% as Guidance Upgrade Shows Strong Ozempic, Wegovy Sales
Daimler Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Says on Track for Full Year
Novo Nordisk Raises Sales Growth Outlook to 12-15% for 2021 After 15% Growth in Q3
BASF Sells Precision Microchemicals Business to Entegris for $90 Million
Siemens Gets Contract for Smart Meter Data Management System in Lithuania
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink