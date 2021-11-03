Rheinmetall Gets EUR 80 Million Contract for EV Electric Air Conditioner Compressors
(PLX AI) – Rheinmetall wins major contract for electric air conditioner compressors with sales volume of €80 million.The electric a/c compressor is newly developed especially for electric vehiclesStarting in 2023, production of the new a/c …
- (PLX AI) – Rheinmetall wins major contract for electric air conditioner compressors with sales volume of €80 million.
- The electric a/c compressor is newly developed especially for electric vehicles
- Starting in 2023, production of the new a/c compressor will take place at Rheinmetall’s plant in Abadiano, Spain
