Rheinmetall Gets EUR 80 Million Contract for EV Electric Air Conditioner Compressors

Autor: PLX AI
03.11.2021   

(PLX AI) – Rheinmetall wins major contract for electric air conditioner compressors with sales volume of €80 million.The electric a/c compressor is newly developed especially for electric vehiclesStarting in 2023, production of the new a/c …

  • (PLX AI) – Rheinmetall wins major contract for electric air conditioner compressors with sales volume of €80 million.
  • The electric a/c compressor is newly developed especially for electric vehicles
  • Starting in 2023, production of the new a/c compressor will take place at Rheinmetall’s plant in Abadiano, Spain
Wertpapier


