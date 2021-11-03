checkAd

Vestas Crashes 10% After Weak Quarter, Guidance Downgrade

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Vestas shares fell 10%, although they bounced off earlier lows, after the company posted a weak third-quarter earnings report and cut guidance.Vestas Q3 adjusted EBIT and margin were below expectations, while revenue came out aheadThe …

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas shares fell 10%, although they bounced off earlier lows, after the company posted a weak third-quarter earnings report and cut guidance.
  • Vestas Q3 adjusted EBIT and margin were below expectations, while revenue came out ahead
  • The revenue beat was mainly led by offshore equipment sales of EUR 1.2 billion (85% ahead of consensus) and service of EUR 617 million (4.4% ahead of consensus), while onshore equipment sales were 6% below expectations at EUR 3.7 billion
  • Offshore did provide some support, but not enough to compensate for weak onshore business, Carnegie said
  • Outlook FY adj. EBIT margin 4%, cut from 5-7% previously
  • The new guidance implies a 25-30% cut to consensus EBIT for the year, analysts said
  • Cost inflation and supply challenges were known headwinds, but they had a much larger impact than expected, SEB said


Wertpapier


