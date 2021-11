Vestas Crashes 10% After Weak Quarter, Guidance Downgrade Autor: PLX AI | 03.11.2021, 10:22 | | 38 0 | 0 03.11.2021, 10:22 | (PLX AI) – Vestas shares fell 10%, although they bounced off earlier lows, after the company posted a weak third-quarter earnings report and cut guidance.Vestas Q3 adjusted EBIT and margin were below expectations, while revenue came out aheadThe … (PLX AI) – Vestas shares fell 10%, although they bounced off earlier lows, after the company posted a weak third-quarter earnings report and cut guidance.Vestas Q3 adjusted EBIT and margin were below expectations, while revenue came out aheadThe … (PLX AI) – Vestas shares fell 10%, although they bounced off earlier lows, after the company posted a weak third-quarter earnings report and cut guidance.

Vestas Q3 adjusted EBIT and margin were below expectations, while revenue came out ahead

The revenue beat was mainly led by offshore equipment sales of EUR 1.2 billion (85% ahead of consensus) and service of EUR 617 million (4.4% ahead of consensus), while onshore equipment sales were 6% below expectations at EUR 3.7 billion

Offshore did provide some support, but not enough to compensate for weak onshore business, Carnegie said

Outlook FY adj. EBIT margin 4%, cut from 5-7% previously

The new guidance implies a 25-30% cut to consensus EBIT for the year, analysts said

Cost inflation and supply challenges were known headwinds, but they had a much larger impact than expected, SEB said



