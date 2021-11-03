Trifork Falls 2% After Carnegie Downgrades to Hold
(PLX AI) – Trifork fell 2% after Carnegie downgraded the stock to hold from buy. The downgrade came after a strong stock performance, the broker saidPrice target raised to DKK 270 from DKK 265
- (PLX AI) – Trifork fell 2% after Carnegie downgraded the stock to hold from buy.
- The downgrade came after a strong stock performance, the broker said
- Price target raised to DKK 270 from DKK 265
