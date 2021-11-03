checkAd

AdvanceTC Limited Licenses Technology to Premier DeFi Platform

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / AdvanceTC Ltd (NSX:A88)(OTCQB:ATCLF) ('AdvanceTC' or the 'Company') the premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices announced …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / AdvanceTC Ltd (NSX:A88)(OTCQB:ATCLF) ('AdvanceTC' or the 'Company') the premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices announced today a limited exclusivity agreement for the licensing of its Starzchat real-time communication software technology based on the decentralized Matrix Protocol, to Level 01 Technologies; a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform specializing in AI guided, peer-to-peer financial contract trading.

This licensing agreement grants Level01 access to AdvanceTC's proprietary developed Starzchat features including data sovereignty via Matrix protocol open standard federation, End-to-end encrypted messaging and location awareness via space or terrestrial networks and real time Push-To-Talk voice over any network. It enables Level01 to fast-track and expand its product offering according to its expansion plans.

Says Robert GK Lee, Chief Operating Officer of AdvanceTC Limited:

"We are pleased to work with Level01 and unlock the value of our IP in new ways as well as monetizing our technology in the B2B segment. Their vision and commitment to applicable innovation for their users mirrors our own, and we are excited to be able to create value not just for our industry, but in others as well."

Says Adam Ooi, Chief Operating Officer of Level01:

"We believe AdvanceTC's exclusive technology will bolster our product offering and help us grow towards becoming a ‘best in class' DeFi platform, which is in-line with our expansion plans to provide a wider range of decentralized services for our users and ecosystem."

This announcement comes fresh on the heels of AdvanceTC's latest news on its Start of FCC and CE certification of its X7U and is in line with the company's strategy to provide the most advanced, integrated communication solutions in both hardware and software products.

About Level 01 Technologies

Level 01 Technologies is a fintech company specializing in blockchain and AI technologies. Level01's decentralized financial trading platform provides instant blockchain settlements and real-time fair pricing valuation for any market asset contract being traded on the platform. This is made possible through its proprietary ‘FairSense AI', developed using interbank rates and data points sourced from partnerships with Bloomberg.

