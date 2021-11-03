Silver Wolf Engages Terraquest to Perform Geophysical Survey and Appoints Vice President, Finance

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. (OTCQB:SWLFF)(TSXV:SWLF) ("Silver Wolf" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a high resolution aeromagnetic, radiometric and matrix electro magnetic …

A total of 1,800 line kilometers will be flown over the entire property, as well as adjacent areas where Silver Wolf has submitted an application to the Mexican Public Registry of Mining to expand its land package, and to identify different anomalies on the property. There have been no previous geophysical surveys performed on the property. The survey will be performed by Terraquest Ltd, a geophysical company established in 1984, that has completed surveys for notable companies such as Teck, Rio Tinto, and De Beers.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. (OTCQB:SWLFF)(TSXV:SWLF) ("Silver Wolf" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a high resolution aeromagnetic, radiometric and matrix electro magnetic geophysical survey on the Ana Maria property. The Ana Maria Property is located 21 kilometres (km) northwest of the City of Gómez Palacio and the adjacent City of Torreón. The property consists of 9 mining concessions encompassing 2,549 hectares (ha).

"The geophysics represents an important step in our targeting process before we start drilling" said Peter Latta, President, Silver Wolf. "We will use the maps generated from this airborne survey and overlay them with the grade contour maps we've generated as well as the detailed topographic maps made from the ongoing field work. This will form the basis for prioritizing the initial drill program which we look forward to kicking off in Q1 2022. We are excited to work with Terraquest and use the data generated to help make a potentially significant discovery at the Ana Maria Project".

Ana Maria Exploration Work

The main focus of the mapping and sampling to date has been on the Ana Maria Central claim group as a skarn structure has been identified outcropping on surface with widths ranging from 0.5 - 60 m along the 4.1 km long contact. In addition, the lower claim hosts structures that are consistent with the carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) model and displays mineralization that may be related to the intrusive which warrant further investigation. A detailed list of the work performed at the property to date, as well as recent results from our sampling program, can be viewed on our website at Silverwolf.com/news releases. In summary, the Silver Wolf team has been following the plan laid out in the NI 43-101 technical report as filed on SEDAR. Updates will be provided as the information becomes available.