checkAd

Silver Wolf Engages Terraquest to Perform Geophysical Survey and Appoints Vice President, Finance

Autor: Accesswire
03.11.2021, 11:45  |  18   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. (OTCQB:SWLFF)(TSXV:SWLF) ("Silver Wolf" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a high resolution aeromagnetic, radiometric and matrix electro magnetic …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. (OTCQB:SWLFF)(TSXV:SWLF) ("Silver Wolf" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a high resolution aeromagnetic, radiometric and matrix electro magnetic geophysical survey on the Ana Maria property. The Ana Maria Property is located 21 kilometres (km) northwest of the City of Gómez Palacio and the adjacent City of Torreón. The property consists of 9 mining concessions encompassing 2,549 hectares (ha).

A total of 1,800 line kilometers will be flown over the entire property, as well as adjacent areas where Silver Wolf has submitted an application to the Mexican Public Registry of Mining to expand its land package, and to identify different anomalies on the property. There have been no previous geophysical surveys performed on the property. The survey will be performed by Terraquest Ltd, a geophysical company established in 1984, that has completed surveys for notable companies such as Teck, Rio Tinto, and De Beers.

"The geophysics represents an important step in our targeting process before we start drilling" said Peter Latta, President, Silver Wolf. "We will use the maps generated from this airborne survey and overlay them with the grade contour maps we've generated as well as the detailed topographic maps made from the ongoing field work. This will form the basis for prioritizing the initial drill program which we look forward to kicking off in Q1 2022. We are excited to work with Terraquest and use the data generated to help make a potentially significant discovery at the Ana Maria Project".

Ana Maria Exploration Work

The main focus of the mapping and sampling to date has been on the Ana Maria Central claim group as a skarn structure has been identified outcropping on surface with widths ranging from 0.5 - 60 m along the 4.1 km long contact. In addition, the lower claim hosts structures that are consistent with the carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) model and displays mineralization that may be related to the intrusive which warrant further investigation. A detailed list of the work performed at the property to date, as well as recent results from our sampling program, can be viewed on our website at Silverwolf.com/news releases. In summary, the Silver Wolf team has been following the plan laid out in the NI 43-101 technical report as filed on SEDAR. Updates will be provided as the information becomes available.

Seite 1 von 2
Silver Wolf Exploration Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Silver Wolf Engages Terraquest to Perform Geophysical Survey and Appoints Vice President, Finance VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. (OTCQB:SWLFF)(TSXV:SWLF) ("Silver Wolf" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a high resolution aeromagnetic, radiometric and matrix electro magnetic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (CBWA) Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
American Manganese Amends Stock Options
Silver X Expands Tangana Mining Unit with Positive Surface Channel Sampling of Parallel Cauca Vein ...
Alfi Announces the Appointment of Two New Board Members
CMC's Geochemical Survey Results Validate and Expand Airborne Geophysical Targets at Silver Hart, ...
Cipherloc Forms Board of Advisors
EastWest Bioscience Announces Grant of Stock Options and Cancellation of Certain Other Stock ...
Victory Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
iMetal Resources Trenches 10.85 g/t gold over 0.35m at Gowganda West Project Ontario, Canada
Predictmedix Safe Entry Station Receives CE Mark Approval and ISO Certification for ...
Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GlobeX Data Secures 1.5 million Canadian Dollars in Financing Commitments
ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Ferguson PLC Announces Annual Financial Report
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
PB Financial Corporation Declares Fourth-Quarter, 2021 Dividend
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...