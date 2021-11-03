HIRE Technologies to Host Virtual Investor Event Showcasing Portfolio Companies on December 2, 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV:HIRE.V) ("HIRE" or "the Company"), a company focused on modernizing and digitizing human resources solutions, is excited to host its inaugural virtual investor event …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV:HIRE.V) (" HIRE " or "the Company "), a company focused on modernizing and digitizing human resources solutions, is excited to host its inaugural virtual investor event showcasing HIRE and its portfolio companies on Thursday, December 2, 2021. Simon Dealy, CEO of HIRE, will provide an in-depth review of the Company's business drivers, long-term growth strategies, industry trends and key areas of focus. Additionally, HIRE's seven portfolio companies will be presenting their unique value propositions and how they have benefited from joining the HIRE platform. This event will include Q&A sessions where participants can engage with HIRE's leadership team.

Virtual Portfolio Showcase

Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Time: 12:00-2:00pm ET / 9:00-11:00am PT

Registration:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/2916358760790/WN_Hz_-zvDXRsqk ...

Foto: Accesswire Staffing firm specializing in finance, accounting and legal Foto: Accesswire Staffing firm specializing in IT Foto: Accesswire Recruitment firm specializing a wide range of expertise and sectors Foto: Accesswire Staffing firm specializing in healthcare, general labour and waste management Foto: Accesswire Retained and contingency search and staffing to leading construction and real estate firms nationally Foto: Accesswire An innovative performance management tool focused on manager empowerment Foto: Accesswire Executive search firm with national and international reach including a leading diversity and indigenous practice

About HIRE Technologies Inc.

HIRE is investing in and shaping the future of human resource management with a technology-first focus, by consolidating and modernizing the staffing marketplace. The Company owns and operates staffing firms as well as platform technology that it uses to help those firms become more technologically advanced. The Company is a disciplined capital allocator due to its technology DNA and extensive experience in building and growing staffing companies of all types. HIRE has a large recurring revenue base and helps clients manage change in the workplace in order to achieve success. For more information, visit www.hire.company.

CONTACT:

Simon Dealy, Chief Executive Officer

(647) 264-9196

sdealy@hire.company

Caroline Sawamoto, Investor Relations

(647) 556-4498

investors@hire.company

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

