Atlantic Power and Infrastructure (API) Contributes to the Reduction of Carbon Emissions, a Critical Issue Being Discussed at the UN Climate Change Conference UK 2021

API technologies contribute to the reduction of Green House Gas Emissions through its utilizing of scrap tires in the manufacture of API's proprietary technologies, further benefiting the environment through the reduction of CO2. TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Atlantic Power and Infrastructure's (OTC PINK:AWSL) Scrap Tire Construction Products Division (STCP) uses K.B. Industries (KBI) Technology to help lower CO2 emissions by utilizing scrap tires in the manufacture of their sustainable construction products. Instead of incinerating scrap tires that would normally release CO2 into the earth's atmosphere, API's wholly owned subsidiary KBI produces beneficial products such as KBI Flexi®-Pave and KBI Flexi®-Twall. This use of recycled tires within KBI`s STCP contributes significantly to the waste reduction issue, for example, each square meter of KBI Flexi®-Pave uses four recycled passenger tires. By comparison one vehicle tire releases 22kg of CO2 when incinerated.