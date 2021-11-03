checkAd

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure (API) Contributes to the Reduction of Carbon Emissions, a Critical Issue Being Discussed at the UN Climate Change Conference UK 2021

Autor: Accesswire
03.11.2021   

API technologies contribute to the reduction of Green House Gas Emissions through its utilizing of scrap tires in the manufacture of API's proprietary technologies, further benefiting the environment through the reduction of CO2.

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Atlantic Power and Infrastructure's (OTC PINK:AWSL) Scrap Tire Construction Products Division (STCP) uses K.B. Industries (KBI) Technology to help lower CO2 emissions by utilizing scrap tires in the manufacture of their sustainable construction products. Instead of incinerating scrap tires that would normally release CO2 into the earth's atmosphere, API's wholly owned subsidiary KBI produces beneficial products such as KBI Flexi®-Pave and KBI Flexi®-Twall. This use of recycled tires within KBI`s STCP contributes significantly to the waste reduction issue, for example, each square meter of KBI Flexi®-Pave uses four recycled passenger tires. By comparison one vehicle tire releases 22kg of CO2 when incinerated.

Further benefitting the environment is the porous nature of KBI Flexi®-Pave surfacing that helps to reduce surface water run-off and alleviates pressure on drainage infrastructure, directing water instead to natural aquifers. The filtration that occurs when water passes through KBI Flexi®-Pave is also proven to remove Ortho phosphates and Dissolved Nitrates, promoting cleaner water recharge. Laboratory leach testing of virgin KBI Flexi®-Pave samples also shows virtually no material leaching as a result of water flow.( Supporting documentation for the testing of KBI Flexi®-Pave is available. )

API's contributions to help protect the environment for future generations, per Prime Minister Boris Johnson's opening statement at the Climate conference; "Humanity has long since run down the clock on climate change. It's one minute to midnight on that Doomsday clock and we need to act now." Further defined by Reuters;
https://www.reuters.com/world/global-climate-talks-open-cries-betrayal ...

NASA and the EPA further added the importance of the climate change conference with the NASA stating Carbon Dioxide levels in the air are at their highest in 650,000 years per: https://climate.nasa.gov. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) emphasized the need to reduce greenhouse gases through reducing, reusing, recycling - these statements relate to the proprietary technologies of API. Further confirming the international market available for API's ongoing expansion.

