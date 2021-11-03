Resgreen Group Announces Commencement of Integrator Program with Strategic Partner, Wolter Group, LLC

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Resgreen Group International (OTC PINK:RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announced today the implementation of their formal integrator program with Wolter Group, LLC agreeing to sign on as …

"We see the value in RGGI's automated vehicles, software solutions, and product roadmap addressing a multitude of demands in the material handling marketplace. We are excited to be taking a lead role in bringing them to market," said Mark Bogaczyk, GM-Automation for Wolter, LLC.

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Resgreen Group International (OTC PINK:RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announced today the implementation of their formal integrator program with Wolter Group, LLC agreeing to sign on as an inaugural partner.

Wolter Group, LLC is a leading solutions provider and integrator of automated material handling solutions headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

"The interest we received during our attendance of The Assembly Show in Rosemont, Illinois October 26th through the 28th in regards to our material handling systems has demonstrated a need for RGGI to implement our integrator network. We are pleased to be partnering with Wolter Group. Their extensive knowledge and experience in the material handling industry as distributors and integrators make them an ideal partner as RGGI continues to grow," said Parsh Patel, CEO of Resgreen Group International, Inc.

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have decades of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology, and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreengroup.com .

Contact: Sarah Carlson

scarlson@companystorytellers.com

Contact: Resgreen Group International, Inc.

Parsh Patel, President and CEO

Phone: 586.265.2376

Email: info@resgreengroup.com

SOURCE: Resgreen Group International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: