TDG Gold Corp. Continues to Intersect Significant Thicknesses of Mineralization at Its Shasta Gold-Silver Project, Toodoggone District, BC

Autor: Accesswire
03.11.2021   

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to provide a second update on the ongoing resource definition drilling underway at its Shasta gold-silver project, located in the 'Toodoggone Production Corridor' of north-central British Columbia.

Following the exploration update provided on September 28, 2021, wherein TDG reported intercepts of up to 70 metres ("m") of quartz breccia and stockwork veining at its Shasta project, the ongoing drill program continues to intersect significant thicknesses of quartz breccia and stockwork-composite style veining, mineralogically comparable to historically mined material. These intercepts support the geological model prepared by Moose Mountain Technical Services ("Moose Mountain") that is being used to direct the drill campaign; however, the quartz veining/stockworking appears to continue deeper than predicted and well below the pit outline used to limit the geologic potential estimate announced May 5, 2021. Assay results are pending, with assay laboratories taking significantly longer than typical to process submitted samples due to significant backlogs. First drill core assays are expected by the end of 2021, and final assays in the first quarter of 2022. It is therefore too early to confirm if the deeper mineralization encountered will contribute to the pit-constrained mineral resource estimate being prepared by Moose Mountain and targeted for publication by TDG by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

2021 Drilling & Exploration Update

Diamond drill hole ("DDH") SH21-027 (Figures 1-2) was drilled to test mineralogical continuity and verify historical assay grades of adjacent historical drill holes in preparation for resource modelling. DDH SH21-027 intersected the Shasta fault at depth of 34.4 m and, once past the fault, encountered broad zones of silicified volcaniclastics with stockwork quartz veining, variable intensity potassic alteration with a sulphide assemblage comprised of pyrite and acanthite (a silver-rich mineral, Ag2S; see Figures 3-5).

For comparison, historical DDH SH04-023 intersected mineralization over a 20.3 m interval* (from 14.7 m) grading 1.98 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 12.5 g/t silver ("Ag"). This included an interval near surface of 2.7 m (from 14.7 m) grading 9.75 g/t Au and 5.3 g/t Ag. In addition, historical DDH SH04-020 intersected mineralization over a 26.8 m interval* (from 18.0 m) grading 0.69 g/t Au and 28.8 g/t Ag.

