Ørsted Lower Winds Are One-Offs, Kepler Says, Reiterating Buy Recommendation
- (PLX AI) – Ørsted reported weaker winds below normal, which pushed the stock price down more than 3%.
- But Kepler Cheuvreux reiterated a buy rating on the stock, saying wind deviations are classic one-offs
- Price target remains DKK 1,200, implying an upside of around 33%
