CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Makes Progress to Triple Its Cartridge Production for Multinational Companies

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is making considerable progress to triple its cartridge production for multinational companies.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is currently ramping up its production of cartridges due to such high demand from other companies. These multinational companies CBD Life Sciences is doing business with are in the pharmaceutical sector throughout the world. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states "With the addition of this new machine to make the cartridges, we can expect to make at least 1000 cartridges per day!" Lisa Nelson also states, "This will be a terrific way to increase revenue along with encountering huge growth opportunities as we continue to work with more and more companies who want our product on their shelves." What differentiates CBD Life Sciences Inc from the competition is all their Full Spectrum Cannabinoids contain over 7 (seven) cannabinoids offering all the benefits the industrial hemp plant has to offer. Due to using CO2 Extraction, you may find; CBD, CBDa, CBG, CBGa, CBN, CBC, & CBDV in all products as well as; Terpenoids, Aminos, Omegas, Saponins, and Flavonoids The company also decided to add six more strains to the list to provide even more of a choice for buyers.