CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Makes Progress to Triple Its Cartridge Production for Multinational Companies
SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is making considerable progress to triple its cartridge production for multinational companies.
CBD Life Sciences Inc. is currently ramping up its production of cartridges due to such high demand from other companies. These multinational companies CBD Life Sciences is doing business with are in the pharmaceutical sector throughout the world. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states "With the addition of this new machine to make the cartridges, we can expect to make at least 1000 cartridges per day!" Lisa Nelson also states, "This will be a terrific way to increase revenue along with encountering huge growth opportunities as we continue to work with more and more companies who want our product on their shelves." What differentiates CBD Life Sciences Inc from the competition is all their Full Spectrum Cannabinoids contain over 7 (seven) cannabinoids offering all the benefits the industrial hemp plant has to offer. Due to using CO2 Extraction, you may find; CBD, CBDa, CBG, CBGa, CBN, CBC, & CBDV in all products as well as; Terpenoids, Aminos, Omegas, Saponins, and Flavonoids The company also decided to add six more strains to the list to provide even more of a choice for buyers.
Out of all cannabinoids, cannabidiol is most widely used for therapeutic reasons due to the lack of psychoactive effects. In many medical applications, cannabidiol oil is used, such as anxiety and depression treatment, stress relief, diabetes prevention, pain relief, cancer symptom relief, and inflammation. Due to the increasing adoption of CBD-based products to treat ailments, the global cannabidiol market is anticipated to grow at a lucrative rate over the forecast period. Increasing awareness of cannabidiol's therapeutic benefits has influenced a buyer to buy cannabidiol products, regardless of their cost. As these have a greater profit margin, commercial retailers are now focusing on selling cannabis-based products. Numerous health and wellness retailers are offering CBD-based products, such as Rite Aid, CVS Health, and Walgreens Boots Alliance. In addition, CVS Health decides to offer CBD topicals all over its 800 stores and Walgreens Boots Alliance is selling CBD-containing topicals across 1500 of its stores in the U.S. Report from Fortune Business Insights said that the global cannabidiol (CBD) market size was USD 2,770.8 million in 2020. They also stated that the market is projected to grow from USD 3,675.1 million in 2021 to USD 55,791.3 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 47.49% between 2021 and 2028.
