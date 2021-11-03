checkAd

CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Makes Progress to Triple Its Cartridge Production for Multinational Companies

Autor: Accesswire
03.11.2021, 12:00  |   |   |   

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is making considerable progress to triple its cartridge production for …

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is making considerable progress to triple its cartridge production for multinational companies.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is currently ramping up its production of cartridges due to such high demand from other companies. These multinational companies CBD Life Sciences is doing business with are in the pharmaceutical sector throughout the world. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states "With the addition of this new machine to make the cartridges, we can expect to make at least 1000 cartridges per day!" Lisa Nelson also states, "This will be a terrific way to increase revenue along with encountering huge growth opportunities as we continue to work with more and more companies who want our product on their shelves." What differentiates CBD Life Sciences Inc from the competition is all their Full Spectrum Cannabinoids contain over 7 (seven) cannabinoids offering all the benefits the industrial hemp plant has to offer. Due to using CO2 Extraction, you may find; CBD, CBDa, CBG, CBGa, CBN, CBC, & CBDV in all products as well as; Terpenoids, Aminos, Omegas, Saponins, and Flavonoids The company also decided to add six more strains to the list to provide even more of a choice for buyers.

Out of all cannabinoids, cannabidiol is most widely used for therapeutic reasons due to the lack of psychoactive effects. In many medical applications, cannabidiol oil is used, such as anxiety and depression treatment, stress relief, diabetes prevention, pain relief, cancer symptom relief, and inflammation. Due to the increasing adoption of CBD-based products to treat ailments, the global cannabidiol market is anticipated to grow at a lucrative rate over the forecast period. Increasing awareness of cannabidiol's therapeutic benefits has influenced a buyer to buy cannabidiol products, regardless of their cost. As these have a greater profit margin, commercial retailers are now focusing on selling cannabis-based products. Numerous health and wellness retailers are offering CBD-based products, such as Rite Aid, CVS Health, and Walgreens Boots Alliance. In addition, CVS Health decides to offer CBD topicals all over its 800 stores and Walgreens Boots Alliance is selling CBD-containing topicals across 1500 of its stores in the U.S. Report from Fortune Business Insights said that the global cannabidiol (CBD) market size was USD 2,770.8 million in 2020. They also stated that the market is projected to grow from USD 3,675.1 million in 2021 to USD 55,791.3 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 47.49% between 2021 and 2028.

Seite 1 von 3
CBD Life Sciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Makes Progress to Triple Its Cartridge Production for Multinational Companies SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is making considerable progress to triple its cartridge production for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (CBWA) Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
American Manganese Amends Stock Options
Silver X Expands Tangana Mining Unit with Positive Surface Channel Sampling of Parallel Cauca Vein ...
Alfi Announces the Appointment of Two New Board Members
CMC's Geochemical Survey Results Validate and Expand Airborne Geophysical Targets at Silver Hart, ...
Cipherloc Forms Board of Advisors
EastWest Bioscience Announces Grant of Stock Options and Cancellation of Certain Other Stock ...
Victory Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
iMetal Resources Trenches 10.85 g/t gold over 0.35m at Gowganda West Project Ontario, Canada
Predictmedix Safe Entry Station Receives CE Mark Approval and ISO Certification for ...
Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GlobeX Data Secures 1.5 million Canadian Dollars in Financing Commitments
ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Ferguson PLC Announces Annual Financial Report
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
PB Financial Corporation Declares Fourth-Quarter, 2021 Dividend
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.10.21CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Set to Expand High Premium CBD Distillate
Accesswire | Analysen
13.10.21CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Debuts Kratom for Treatment of Pain and Opioid Withdrawal
Accesswire | Analysen