DigiMax Announces Partnership Between BearClaw Esports and CryptoHawk AI
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / DIGIMAX GLOBAL INC. (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI) is excited to announced it is combining forces with BearClaw Esports to allow its community of streaming gamers and Esports followers to access CryptoHawk AI products and information. Esports gamers are well known for their affiliation with cryptocurrencies, with many gamers also using their computer hardware to mine and trade a wide variety of cryptocurrencies.
At $180 billion and growing by 20% in 2020(1), the video game category is now bigger than sports and movie revenue combined. Further, the platforms that people use for gaming is resulting in more connectedness and scale of participants than ever before. Gamers and crypto traders have a great deal in common and most do both already and often on the same machines as more and more gamers are converting their gaming machines into miners in their spare time.
BearClaw attracts more than 200,000 gamers and viewers per month through a variety of events that includes but is not limited to:
BearClaw Streamers 15,000 Daily https://www.twitch.tv/team/bearclawgaming
Challenger Circuit Pro 100,000 Semi-Monthly https://www.twitch.tv/playapex
Brazil Open 10,000 Saturdays https://www.youtube.com/c/PUBGMOBILEBrasil
GLL Cup 1000,000 Semi-Weekly https://www.twitch.tv/gllapex
Other events include Call of Duty and VCT Game Changer tournaments each attracting more than 100,000 users.
The integration of the gaming community with CryptoHawk AI is expected to bring several benefits, including:
- Allowing the BearClaw community subscription access to CryptoHawk AI for their personal use in trading various cryptocurrencies.
- Allowing those same users to benefit through the CryptoHawk AI affiliate program where they can earn credits against subscription fees by referring other new subscribers;
- Adding the gaming community to the CryptoHawk AI predictions solution, which adds a considerable diverse expansion to the user-base; and
- Aligning the BearClaw community with the growing DigiMax partnership community
(1) https://www.marketwatch.com/story/videogames-are-a-bigger-industry-tha ...
