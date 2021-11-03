DigiMax Announces Partnership Between BearClaw Esports and CryptoHawk AI

MERGING THE GAMING AND CRYPTOCURRENCY COMMUNITIES INTO ONETORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / DIGIMAX GLOBAL INC. (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI) is excited to announced it is combining forces with BearClaw Esports to allow its …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / DIGIMAX GLOBAL INC. (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI) is excited to announced it is combining forces with BearClaw Esports to allow its community of streaming gamers and Esports followers to access CryptoHawk AI products and information. Esports gamers are well known for their affiliation with cryptocurrencies, with many gamers also using their computer hardware to mine and trade a wide variety of cryptocurrencies.

At $180 billion and growing by 20% in 2020(1), the video game category is now bigger than sports and movie revenue combined. Further, the platforms that people use for gaming is resulting in more connectedness and scale of participants than ever before. Gamers and crypto traders have a great deal in common and most do both already and often on the same machines as more and more gamers are converting their gaming machines into miners in their spare time.