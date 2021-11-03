Charlie's Holdings Announces Board Changes in Preparation for Uplist to National Securities Exchange

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CHUC) ("Charlie's" or the "Company"), an industry leader in the premium, nicotine-based, e-cigarette space, today announced that Charlie's Board of Directors will …

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CHUC) (" Charlie's " or the " Company "), an industry leader in the premium, nicotine-based, e-cigarette space, today announced that Charlie's Board of Directors will transition to a board with a majority of independent directors as required by the national securities exchanges. Effective November 3, 2021, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and Company co-founder, Brandon Stump has resigned for personal reasons and to allow Charlie's to appoint an independent director in his place. Mr. Stump will continue as the Company's single largest shareholder. Effective, November 3, 2021, inside directors Keith Stump and David Allen will also step down from the Company's Board in order to make room for additional independent directors. In preparation for the Company's proposed uplist to a national securities exchange, Charlie's intends to appoint one new independent director before January 1, 2022 and has initiated a search for additional distinguished candidates.

"As the co-founder of Charlie's, Brandon was the Company's creative visionary. He spearheaded development of some of our Company's most popular brands and flavors," explained Jeff Fox, independent director of Charlie's Holdings, Inc. "Brandon's passion and charisma inspired not only Charlie's, but much of the vapor products industry. Our Company and our shareholders are enormously thankful to Brandon for his leadership and I, for one, will continue to lean into Brandon's insights for Charlie's future vision. In his pursuit of new, independent ventures, we wish Brandon and his family the very best."

"Co-founding and leading Charlie's - from a startup in my kitchen to a public company that distributes products in dozens of countries around the world - has been enormously rewarding to me," said Brandon Stump. "I am proud to have worked with an incredibly talented Charlie's team, outstanding retail and distributor partners, and a whole host of advisors and other professionals who have helped position the Company as an undisputed leader in the vapor products industry. Rest assured, I am not abandoning Charlie's. Having recently invested an additional $3 million in the Company, I remain solidly bullish on Charlie's! My family and I remain the Company's largest shareholders… and we intend to remain so because we have the utmost confidence in Ryan Stump, COO and Henry Sicignano, President."