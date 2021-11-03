American Robotics Names Leading Technology Executive, Christopher Norman, as Vice President of Engineering

Christopher Norman, formerly Vice President of Engineering at Accion Systems and CyPhy Works, joins American Robotics to oversee engineering team and product developmentNANTUCKET and MARLBOROUGH, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Ondas Holdings …

NANTUCKET and MARLBOROUGH, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS), a leading provider of private wireless data, drone and automated data solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ondas Networks Inc. and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"), announced today that American Robotics has appointed Christopher Norman as its Vice President of Engineering. Prior to taking the role at American Robotics, Norman served as Vice President of Engineering at Accion Systems Inc. Mr. Norman brings a long history of leadership experience within the technology space, specializing in new product development of complex electro-mechanical systems. In his new role at American Robotics, Norman will oversee the company's engineering team developing high-performance robotics systems including the Scout System, and will lead product development.

"American Robotics is expanding rapidly as a company, while revolutionizing the way we approach industrial drone solutions and data collection with the Scout System. From an industry standpoint, we believe we are just at the beginning of what this technology can achieve and the major impacts that it can have on a global scale, so it's a very exciting time to come on board," said Mr. Norman. "I am looking forward to working with this talented team, and further developing and exploring the capabilities of the Scout System."

Mr. Norman has over 25 years of extensive experience within engineering and robotics. In his most recent role at Accion Systems, he led engineering, manufacturing and mission assurance developing revolutionary electric propulsion technology to enhance spacecraft capabilities within and beyond Earth's orbit. Previously, Mr. Norman also served as Vice President of Engineering and Operations at CyPhy Works Inc., developing innovative unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for government and commercial customers. CyPhy Works was funded by institutional investors such as Bessemer Venture Partners and Lux Capital, and his team developed drones that passed Army testing and were deployed in operations.