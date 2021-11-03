Lexaria Announces Ambitious New Hypertension Study HYPER-H21-4

DehydraTECH-CBD also being evaluated in three other human clinical studiesPositive studies would support Lexaria's regulatory approval plansKELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the …

"HYPER-H21-4 is the most ambitious study Lexaria has ever undertaken and is enabled from the successful outcomes from our other 2021 human hypertension studies," said Chris Bunka, CEO of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. "Outcomes from this study could support Lexaria's goals related to pursuit of regulatory approvals for DehydraTECH-CBD for potential use as a treatment for high blood pressure."

HYPER-H21-4

HYPER-H21-4 is expected to consist of 60 volunteers between the ages of 45-70 using three 150 mg doses of DehydraTECH-CBD, every day for the 6-week duration of the study. The study will use a double blinded, randomized cross-over design, and utilize a placebo control. Some volunteers will already be using leading standard of care hypertension drugs such as ACE inhibitors with or without diuretics to help evaluate the efficacy of DehydraTECH CBD with and without other hypertension treatments. The extended duration of the study will allow Lexaria to gather critical data monitoring extended use of DehydraTECH-CBD and will evaluate the potential for longer term health benefits. Study protocols are being readied for submission to the Independent Review Board ("IRB") and approval is anticipated by January, 2022.

HYPER-H21-4 is more comprehensive than any work previously undertaken by Lexaria and many types of analysis will be performed including 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure (which is the primary outcome); arterial stiffness and autonomic balance; brain structure and function through brain magnetic resonance imaging ("MRI"); blood biomarkers (including lipids such as cholesterol and more); renal, hepatic, sleep quality / daytime sleepiness / sleep disorders; actigraphy, geriatric depression scale, perceived stress, and Beck anxiety inventory. The wide range of data collection could provide additional insights into the benefits of DehydraTECH-CBD that might otherwise remain hidden from view.