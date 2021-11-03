Electric Royalties Updates Corporate Presentation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has updated its corporate presentation to reflect the significant growth in …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has updated its corporate presentation to reflect the significant growth in Electric Royalties' royalty portfolio. Interested parties can download the presentation from the corporate website at https://www.electricroyalties.com. Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties commented, "Our goal since day one has been to provide investors exposure to the essential metals required for the world to transition to clean energy. We are achieving this goal through a strong portfolio of royalty holdings which are diversified across a range of assets and which include each of the unique clean energy metals. We intend to maintain a pace of growth that has seen us acquire a robust and growing portfolio of 17 royalties in a little more than a year since going public. We have entered into a letter agreement in October for another royalty and have a robust pipeline of opportunities to pursue as we move into 2022."