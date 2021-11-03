Electric Royalties Updates Corporate Presentation
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has updated its corporate presentation to reflect the significant growth in Electric Royalties' royalty portfolio. Interested parties can download the presentation from the corporate website at https://www.electricroyalties.com.
Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties commented, "Our goal since day one has been to provide investors exposure to the essential metals required for the world to transition to clean energy. We are achieving this goal through a strong portfolio of royalty holdings which are diversified across a range of assets and which include each of the unique clean energy metals. We intend to maintain a pace of growth that has seen us acquire a robust and growing portfolio of 17 royalties in a little more than a year since going public. We have entered into a letter agreement in October for another royalty and have a robust pipeline of opportunities to pursue as we move into 2022."
About Electric Royalties Ltd.
Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc & copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.
Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to feed the electric revolution.
Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 17 royalties, including one royalty that currently generates revenue. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.
