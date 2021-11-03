checkAd

TLD3 Announces Hiring of Securities Law Firm

Autor: Accesswire
03.11.2021, 13:00  |  11   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / TLD3 is pleased to announce the engagement of Brunson Chandler & Jones PLLC as legal counsel. Brunson Chandler & Jones represents businesses and business owners in a variety of corporate and related legal matters, including financing transactions, mergers and acquisitions, securities reporting, regulatory compliance, public and private offerings. The firm also provides legal services in connection with strategic business planning, employment matters, and general business litigation. The firm has extensive experience representing development-stage companies from conception, initial organization, capitalization, through growth, completion of secondary equity and debt offerings, to strategic liquidation.

About TLD3 Entertainment Group

TLD3 is a development company focused on the development, marketing and sale of digital entertainment products, services and apps globally.

CONTACT:
Gerald Baugh
(646) 983.6155
276 Fifth Avenue, Suite 704-885
New York, NY 10001
Email: Gerald.Baugh@tldecorp.com

SOURCE: TLD3 Entertainment Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670902/TLD3-Announces-Hiring-of-Securities- ...

